Many young women from the Alliance community have pursued the title of Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Queen in the past 59 years. A remarkably high number of women will also pursue the crown this year, which marks the 60th pageant and festival.



The queen pageant has been a staple event during the Carnation Festival since it began decades ago. The contestants will take the stage of the Alliance High School auditorium for the pageant on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.



"This is really a landmark point for our city," said Sue Grove, chairwoman of the pageant. "We’ve had, continually, 60 years of our pageant, which is really amazing."



Grove, who has served as chairwoman for the past decade, has never had so many young women apply to compete. The rule established in the existing pageant regulations caps participation at 24, but Grove wanted to ensure every woman who applied on time was able to participate.



"We have an outpouring of interest in being an ambassador for our city," she said. "That’s what it is, it’s not a beauty contest. It’s about inner beauty, inner confidence, coming forward with confidence and wanting to represent the state flower city."



The contestants participate in a number of educational and volunteer activities in the weeks leading up to the pageant before taking the stage to vie for the crown during the festival. Those activities include touring the Carnation City and learning about its history, volunteering at the fire station and for Habitat for Humanity, and spending time getting pageant-ready mentally and physically.



On the evening of the pageant, the contestants will wear casual wear and evening gowns before the top 10 participants are chosen to answer a final question. The young woman who accumulates the most points from the judges will then be crowned queen. Three attendants and Miss Congeniality will also be chosen as her court, and each court member will receive a cash award.



The evening will also include a farewell to the 2018 queen and court, and the presentation of the Cindy M. Sacco (Shetler) Wellness Warrior Scholarship Award. The $500 scholarship is offered to past queens who apply by writing an essay.



To honor the landmark 60th year of the pageant and festival, the decor of the pageant will be elevated. There will also be a strong emphasis on the importance of the pageant’s sponsor, Lavery Automotive Sales and Service, and the contestants’ individual sponsors who Grove said the pageant would not be possible without.



Grove will be stepping down as pageant chairwoman after this year. Despite any challenges associated with planning the event each year, she is grateful for every moment of the experience and for her planning board who turn the vision for the pageant into a reality each year.



"My moments of fulfillment in my life have been when I can see these young ladies have confidence, get to the pageant night, have confidence and know they’ve had an experience that they won’t forget," she said.



Tickets for the pageant can be purchased for $10 from the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, any contestant or at the door on the evening of the pageant.