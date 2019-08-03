Dynasty Ford’s family and friends claim they knew from the beginning that she would be crowned the 2018 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival queen.



When the month of pageant preparation, volunteering and other related activities began in July 2018, Ford herself was a bit nervous. Surrounded by other talented, accomplished and friendly young women, she didn’t imagine herself being crowned the next Carnation queen.



But she was. On Aug. 5, 2018, she heard her number called as the winner — a crown was placed on her head and a bouquet of red carnations placed in her arms.



"I just couldn’t really believe it," Ford, 18, of Alliance, said. "I had to make sure. … Once I realized it really was me, I was soaking it in. I thought no one could really experience how much excitement I was experiencing."



Later, Ford reflected some more, and thought about how 58 women before her had experienced that same feeling of elation. She was now a member of a long line of Alliance women who had the honor of representing her city as Carnation Festival royalty.



Ford’s quest for the crown began years ago, in a way. From the time she was very young, her mother would mention how competing in the pageant seemed like a charming idea, but Ford never seriously considered joining in.



That changed when she met her landlord and future sponsor from Lamp Post Properties. Ford’s sponsor met her when Ford was only 12 years old, but she knew immediately she would support her when she reached the minimum age to compete. She had never sponsored a pageant contestant before, but she was adamant Ford signed up.



"I just jumped off the edge because of my sponsor," Ford said. "Because she was so pumped about it, I thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’ So I guess I owe it all to her."



The month leading up to the pageant itself was a busy one in which Ford gratefully immersed herself in her community. She can recall her nerves during her first introduction to the other contestants and Toastmasters. Among her favorite experiences was volunteering at the YWCA because of the many ways the organization benefits women in the Alliance community.



"It was an honor for me to be able to go there and volunteer there," Ford said. "The whole experience, I wouldn’t have traded it. Because it was so cool to make so many friends and to have known all the girls who I met. That was a nice experience."



Since being crowned Carnation queen, Ford said she’s experienced a number of things she never imagined she would. She rode in a hot air balloon, was asked to have her photo hang in the Alliance Historical Black History Museum, and met a number of new people in the Alliance community.



"It’s definitely been a pleasure," she said.



The most important lesson she’s learned from her experience as queen is that there is sometimes value in taking risks and living outside one’s comfort zone.



"I think all my life I’ve been the kind of person who has been very comfortable with comfortable," Ford said. "This experience taught me that sometimes you just have to jump. Sometimes you just have to go for it. Don’t think about it, just do it. And sometimes the pay-off can be so huge."



Ford graduated from Alliance High School in May. In the fall, she’ll begin her first semester at Bowling Green State University. She’s currently undecided on her major, but she hopes to someday become a school counselor, and anticipates studying psychology, education or a related topic.



Although she’ll be temporarily living in a different part of Ohio, Ford knows she’ll be back in Alliance in the future, hopefully helping to organize the Carnation Festival. She’s proud to be involved in the pageant this year, along with her court. They worked hard to recruit the high number of contestants competing this year, and they’ll be following along as the new group of young ladies begin their own quest for the queen title.



Someday, Ford hopes to serve on the Carnation Festival Board, giving other young women new opportunities to serve their communities and better themselves along the way.



"I just look at the women who are on it now, and they are a part of an opportunity that is only positive," Ford said. "They’re just dropping a handful of positive opportunities into young ladies’ laps. I think anyone who has experience in life knows that doesn’t always happen every day. So to be a part of a group of women who make that happen for another group of women, I think that’s really awesome."