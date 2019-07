WOOSTER — Mary Jane Culbertson recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family. She was born July 22, 1919. Pictured with her is her grandson, Jon Arnold; great-grandson Kaden Campbell; grandson Steve Sherrington; granddaughters, Judy Campbell and Debra Zoss; son Jon Arnold; daughter Carol Sherwin; and great-granddaughters Megan Arnold and Kalie Campbell. A party was held at Westview Assisted Living.