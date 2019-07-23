ORRVILLE — Walter and Patricia (Davis) West of Orrville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, July 25. They were married in 1959 in Lockwood United Methodist Church in Akron.



They are the parents of Tina (Mike) Hostetler and Mark (Theresa) West, all of Orrville They have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Mr. West was co-owner of the Superior Garage in Kidron, then later retired from Orrville Trucking and Grading. Mrs. West drove bus for Green Local Schools and later drove for and retired from Orrville City Schools.



They are very active in their church and enjoy a number of outdoor activities together.