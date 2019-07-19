Barbecue, auction to benefit fire victims



NEW PITTSBURG — LORAC (Leaders of Rural Area Congregations) will hold its annual barbecue and auction Saturday, July 20 from 4-7 p.m. in New Pittsburg Lion’s Community Park. There will be a full menu, featuring barbecue pork and barbecue beef and "all the fixin’s." Meal is by donation only.



The auction begins at 5 p.m. and includes four Cleveland Indians tickets (vs Texas Rangers on Aug. 7) with parking pass and $4 meal voucher each, plus many more items.



Live music will be by Led by Faith and fun for kids includes face painting and cornhole.



All proceeds will go to the Bogavich Family who lost three children in a house fire.



Do you have gift of music?



CRESTON — Do you have the gift of playing the piano or guitar and enjoy playing and singing Christian music? Chippewa Church of the Brethren, 10230 N. Honeytown Road, is looking for such a person to lead its praise and worship for Sunday morning services. If interested, call the church at 757-899-0346 or 330-435-5200.



Special worship at Wooster Mennonite



WOOSTER — Brothers and sister trio from Youngstown and Canton, Eric, Janeen and James, along with keyboardist Sara Wakefield, will present sacred music in three-part harmony on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Wooster Mennonite Church, 1563 Beall Ave., Wooster.



Visit the Holy Land



WOOSTER — Visit the Holy Land Oct. 21-Nov. 2 with Pastor Bob Fetterhoff of Grace Church in Wooster. Walk the Footsteps of the New Testament and see Jerusalem, Athens, Corinth and Rome. Cost is $7,999 from Cleveland and includes airfare, first class hotels, buffet breakfasts and dinners, taxes, and fees to all sites.



For more information, call 330-465-7670 or email: rdfetterfhoff@woostergrace.org.



Probate Court seeking ministers



WOOSTER — The Wayne County Probate Court is seeking licensed ministers who wish to assist the court in performing marriage ceremonies. Interested individuals should contact the court at 330-287-5575.



Diapers can be purchased at church



SMITHVILLE — Paradise Church of the Brethren recognizes the struggles of many young families with babies and noted that diapers are very expensive if you can’t buy a few diapers at time. The church is purchasing diapers at bulk prices and will resell them in smaller quantities at-cost to young families. Diapers may be purchased at the church Mondays from 5-7 p.m.



Paradise Church of the Brethren is at 3000 N. Apple Creek Road (about 2 miles north of U.S. Route 30).



Free Bibles available



WOOSTER — Need a Bible? We can deliver/mail you one without cost or obligation. KJV Bible, New Testament, Large Print, Children’s Story Bible are available. Contact ?330-262-2287, 330-212-1704, 330-317-5347? or ?needfreebibles@gmail.com?.