DOYLESTOWN — Bruce and Helen (Sungy) Steiner celebrated their 62nd anniversary June 30. They were married by the Rev. George A. Parson at the Doylestown United Methodist Church in 1957 and are still active members today. Bruce is on the board of trustees and is an usher. Helen was a Sunday school teacher and spent time crafting and preparing for the Harvest Bazaar.



They have four children, Tammy (Mike) DiStefano, Bruce (Robin) Steiner, Terry (Michelle) Steiner and Heidi (Doug) Hohlbaugh. They have 10 grandchildren.



Mr. Steiner worked for Orrville Metal Specialty, Schalmo Builders and The East Ohio Gas Company, where he retired as the chief compressor engineer and station manager at the Chippewa Compressor Station with nearly 30 years of service. His hobbies are maintaining their home and yard (he can fix almost anything) and golfing. He has had five holes in one.



Mrs. Steiner worked at B&W and Toddler House and enjoyed being a wife, mother and housekeeper. Her hobbies include painting, crafts and traveling. She also volunteered at the school and as a Scout leader.



They are planning to celebrate with a family vacation at Put-In-Bay.