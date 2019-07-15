Hi sweeties! Can you believe there is only six weeks before school starts? Wow, where did all that time go and what did you do exciting? Many had trips planned, lots of folks went on day trips while others bonded with Mother Nature by camping. I hope you had a terrific time and there is still time for an adventure or two!



I got a story from a great gal in Danville, Kay Farmer, and I just must share it. She shared it on Facebook, and I’ll bet a lot of you will remember these times as well.



"I remember the corned beef of my childhood.



And the bread that we cut with a knife.



When the children helped with the housework,



And the men went to work not the wife.



The cheese never needed a fridge,



And the bread was so crusty and hot.



The children were seldom unhappy,



And the wife was content with her lot.



I remember the milk from the bottle,



With yummy cream on the top.



Our dinner came hot from the oven,



And not from a freezer or a shop.



The kids were a lot more contented,



They didn’t need money for kicks,



Just a game with the friends in the road,



And sometimes the Saturday flicks.



I remember the slap on my backside,



And the taste of soap if I swore.



Anorexic and diets weren’t heard of



And we hadn’t much choice what we wore.



Do you think that bruised our ego?



Or our initiative was destroyed?



We ate what was put on the table



And I think life was better enjoyed.



— Author Unknown



+++



Birthdays being celebrated in Mohican Country this week include: July 16 – Leslie Weber and Bev Richardson; July 17 – Connie Dessenberg and Doug Stitzlein; July 18 – Scott Nave, Betty Jo Neighbarger and Brad Heimberger; July 9 – Danielle Knoble, Marilyn Mowery and Jason McMullen; July 20 – Lois Pace, and Ruby Weber; July 21 Jim Weber and Marianne Dawson; July 22 – Dr. Steve Allerding and Michael Dalton.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



Did you know you can survive entirely on a diet of potatoes and butter, which provide all the necessary nutrients the human body needs?



Hm-m-m-m I love potatoes, so I guess I won’t buy any more groceries, just potatoes and butter!



+++



If you are being tormented with telemarketers, here is a novel idea. If you answer the phone with "Hello, you’re on the air! most telemarketers will quickly hang up!



I think I might just try that idea!



+++



Wedding anniversaries being celebrated this week include: July 16 – Dick and Carol Spreng (their 53rd); July 17 – Chuck and Rita Henley (their 37th); July 18 – Gary and Sherry Hannan (their 38th); July 19 – Chuck and Heidi Beachler; July 20 – Ed and Vickie Arnholt (their 45th) and Larry and Carol Toms (their 51st); Dan and Bonnie Kirtlan (their 46th) and Jerry and Linda Heimberger (their 58th). WOW! Congratulations on some impressive years.



+++



Finally - "I’m a success today because I had a friend who believed in me and I didn’t have the heart to let him down." — Abraham Lincoln