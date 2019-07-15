The annual Ohio Mennonite Relief Sale "Run for Relief" will be held Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, 199 Vanover St., Wooster. For 54years, the Mennonite, Brethren, Apostolic and Amish churches of northeastern Ohio have come together to put together a festive event to raise funds for the work of Mennonite Central Committee.



Activities begin at 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 when the food stands open offering a scrumptious assortment of festival foods. There’s something for everyone, from the BBQ chicken dinners and homemade ice cream to gluten-free fresh fruits or fresh squeezed lemonade. The most unique dish served may be the popular Laotian egg rolls, a tradition started by a local Laotian refugee family who relocated to the United States with the help of Mennonite Central Committee. A live music and storytelling program will begin at 5 p.m.



A silent auction will take place on Friday evening starting at 4 p.m. Guests will find anything from theme baskets to gift certificates for local hotels and stores. Some silent auction items will close on Friday evening, gift certificates will continue through Saturday afternoon. Online bidding and "buy it now" have been added to the quilt auction.



Hundreds of colorful, expertly pieced and hand-quilted Amish and Mennonite quilts are made by church sewing circles, individuals or by volunteers at Kidron’s thrift store, MCC Connections. Made with loving care, these quilts and cozy comforters are made with one idea in mind: to raise funds to help those in need. Quilts can be previewed either at ohiomccreliefsale.org or at 4 p.m. on Friday evening. The Quilt Auction begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.



Admission and parking are free. ADA parking and wheelchairs are available. The event is held rain or shine. For more information, contact Board Chairperson Sandy Miller at 330-464-8867.