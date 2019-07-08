Loudonville Church Women (LCW) are collecting new school supplies and new hygiene items in preparation of their Back to School Open House on Tuesday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene. All items are given out free of charge. We are asking our community to assist us in helping our students in the Loudonville-Perrysville school district start school ready to learn.



Items needed include: school supplies, book bags, Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, band aids, dry erase markers, Kleenex, new deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body lotions, soaps, perfumes, as well as hair products like shampoo and conditioner.



Drop-off times will be announced in future news articles. School supplies will be given out upstairs in the church social hall and The Store will have additional items that day. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the families in our local school district.