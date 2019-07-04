Thursday

Jul 4, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Alliance

Dalesandro, Michael R from Rickerman Power Llc, 152 Franklin Ave., $4,900.

Zigler, Daniel A from Halverstadt David W Linda L, 355 W Cambridge St., $10,000.

Schario, Lisa Suman, Mark from Sharma, Rajiv, 75 W Harrison St., $28,000.

Leasure, Fayth L Petry, Nash A from Myers John E, 510 W Harrison St., $44,500.

Lexington Township

Vicen, Peggy Wolcott, Kenneth from Place, Ronald L Wyatt, Richard D Wyatt, Samuel D, 12170 Snode St. NE, $130,000.

Fellure, Michael A from Scott, Amanda J Scott, Brett A, 13800 Edison St. NE, $139,900.

Louisville

Higgins, Alex M from Manfull, Julianna, 510 South St., $105,900.

Zabitski, Bryan T from Hackley George L Shirley R, 1711 S Chapel St., $123,000.

Frederick, Matthew from Archer Dorothy B Successor Trustee, 1122 Parkview Dr, $130,000.

Smith, Heather L from Wagner Elaine E, 1214 Hillmoor St., $160,000.

Shackle, Eric J Shackle, Sharon J from Bianco, Terre A Booth, Tod R Lautzenheiser, Deborah A, 115 Buffalo Ridge St., $179,000.

Marlboro Township

Boydston, Kaitlin E Cannon, Brook A from Oswald Richard K Carli D, 11291 Miller Ave. NE, $285,000.

Nimishillen Township

Sarchione, Jonathan P from Rossow Lisa K, 4544 Maplegrove Ave., $251,000.