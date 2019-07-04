14545 Salem Church St.



This house is great for entertaining or as a secluded private resort with all the attractions of a park. The main house has five bedrooms, four full baths, four half baths, first floor laundry, two separate kitchens and four fireplaces. The lower walkout level is completely updated with a large open entertainment area, approximately 1600 square feet, with a full gourmet kitchen, wet bar, built-in flat grill and steak grill with commercial hood and heated solarium. There are five outbuildings: 36x24 horse barn with tack room, two stalls, electric water and fenced pasture; 10x20 wood shed with metal roof and electric; 36x32 extra heated garage, two 10,000 pound car lifts, with loft for storage; large 60x100 additional building with heated concrete floor, full size batting cage nets with utility drive ramp to second floor, with living quarters including kitchen and two full baths, plus heat, water electric. The property also features a stocked private pond, a pool house with a gourmet kitchen, two baths, a hot tub as well as a cozy gathering area with fountains and a top of the line audio system which will convey. The breathtaking in-ground saltwater pool with slide, has fiber optic lighting and a unique outdoor reverse movie projection system great for outdoor theatre or sporting events. Home and buildings all have updated carpeting/flooring along with many other updates. Entire property is professionally landscaped, stone beds, brick walks, trellis, has a large brick U-shaped driveway with a security gate at the entrance and security system with cameras throughout the property. Listing price is $825,000. For a private showing or more information, contact Lisa Trummer at 330-257-0870.