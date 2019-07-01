Hi everyone! We are now enjoying the season of summer and what better way to sit back in your lawn chair with your favorite beverage and read the following that Robert Steward sent me a couple of weeks ago. Enjoy!



ONE



Recently, I went to McDonald's and I saw on the menu that you could have an order of 6, 9 or 12 Chicken McNuggets.



I asked for a half dozen nuggets.



"We don't have half dozen nuggets," said the teenager at the counter.



"You don’t?" I replied.



"We only have six, nine or twelve," was the reply.



"So, I can't order a half dozen nuggets, but I can order six?"



"That's right."



So, I shook my head and ordered six McNuggets



(Unbelievable but sadly true ...)



Must have been the same one I asked for sweetener and she said they didn't have any, only Splenda and sugar. (And they think they are worth $15 per hour???)



TWO



I was checking out at the local Wal-Mart with just a few items and the lady behind me put her things on the belt close to mine. I picked up one of those dividers that they keep by the cash register and placed it between our things so they wouldn't get mixed. After the girl had scanned all my items, she picked up the divider, looking it all over for the bar code so she could scan it.



Not finding the bar code, she said to me, "Do you know how much this is?"



I said to her "I’ve changed my mind; I don't think I'll buy that today."



She said "OK," and I paid her for the things and quietly left.



She had no clue to what had just happened.



(But the older lady behind me had a big smirk on her face as I left).



THREE



A woman at work was seen putting a credit card into her DVD drive and pulling it out very quickly.



When I inquired as to what she was doing, she said she was shopping on the Internet and they kept asking for a credit card number, so she was using the ATM thingy.



(Keep shuddering — there's more!)



FOUR



I recently saw a distraught young lady weeping beside her car.



"Do you need some help?" I asked.



She replied, "I knew I should have replaced the battery to this remote door un-locker. Now, I can't get into my car. Do you think they (pointing to a distant convenience store) would have a battery to fit this?"



"Hmm, I don't know. Do you have an alarm, too?" I asked.



"No, just this remote thingy," she answered, handing it and the car keys to me.



As I took the key and manually unlocked the door, I replied, "Why don't you drive over there and check about the batteries. It's quite a long walk …"



(PLEASE just lay down before you hurt yourself !!!)



FIVE



Several years ago, we had an intern who was none too swift. One day she was typing and turned to a secretary and said, "I’m almost out of typing paper. Now, what do I do?" "Just use paper from the photocopier," the secretary told her. With that, the intern took her last remaining blank piece of paper, put it on the photocopier and proceeded to make 25-blank copies.



(P.S.: She's a brunette, by the way) SIX



A mother calls 911 very worried asking the dispatcher if she needs to take her kid to the emergency room, as the kid had eaten ants.



The dispatcher tells her to give the kid some Benadryl and he should be fine, the mother says, "But, I just gave him some ant killer …"



Dispatcher: "Then, rush him into emergency right now!"



Life is tough. It's even tougher if you're stupid!!!!



Someone had to remind me: Don't laugh … it is all true …



+++



Birthdays being observed this week include: July 1 – C.J. Spreng and Catherine Donley; July 2 Amy Pothorski; July 3 – Jim Sayers, Chip Pollard and Ron Pratt; July 5 – Deb Dennis, Jodi Martin and Bonnie Slusser; July 6 – JoAnn Miller, Gail Klingler and John Ullman; July 7 – Jack Zimmerman and Robert Mapes; July 8 – Tammi Carey.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



My "Hats Off" award goes to all who planned, scheduled and worried about this year’s festival in Perrysville.



The weather was perfect!



The parade on Saturday morning was enjoyable and there were many folks enjoying the event. I was disappointed that our high school band was not in the parade. I found out later that unless school is in session, the band does not perform. What a shame!



I was amazed at the folks attending the event. There were many I did not know. New people have moved into the area and I can only hope that they will become involved in the village’s activities.



My biggest surprise was that Rich and I were awarded the Black Cane by the Perrysville Economic Council. We really appreciate the honor and know that there are many more deserving individuals. Thank you for this big surprise!



+++



Wedding anniversaries being celebrated this week include July 1 – Russ and Ethel Reynolds (their 63rd) and Mike and Jo Shrimplin (their 47th); July 4 – Bob and Carmen Hall (their 55th); July 6 – Gail and Avis Schaffer (their 53rd).



Congratulations!



+++



Finally – We will celebrate the Fourth of July this week and I hope each of you pauses for your festivities to thank our forefathers for the liberties we now enjoy and I also pray that our legislative members in Washington realize that they are to work for us and not for their own personal gain.