Dear Family,



They say it takes a village to raise a child, but you can fledge a whole flock of Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists (OCVN) from little more than a roomful of kooks if you’ve got the right mix. I’m convinced we’ve got the recipe right in the course I’m presently enrolled in at The Wilderness Center. We’ve got rock hounds, swamp dogs, bird men and cat ladies. Sitting next to a master gardener there’s a girl who rescues warblers that collide with tall buildings. Across from the librarian who was once dramatically duped by an o’possum playing ’possum sits a soul so kindly she liberates mice from the jaws of her own cats. We’ve got a damselfly devotee, the daughter of the Salamander King and a kid who can recite the family tree of every plant in the forest.



Then there’s the Spanish teacher who ran from the ladies room upon encountering a jumping spider. "Spider! Spider!" she screamed. "Somebody get me a collection jar!"



Our leader, a true master of all things wild and wonderful, thrust the captured beast (now contained in a clear plastic puck) under a projection microscope and we oohed and awed for a half-hour while she expounded upon the most endearing features of Class Arachnida.



I fit into the whole beautiful mess as the consummate lightweight generalist. I know a little about a lot of things, and (as I’m finding out on a daily basis) a lot about almost nothing. For a number of reasons, that’s not a problem in this group. First, there’s our master and sensei, Carrie. She readily confesses an obsessively curious childhood spent turning over rocks, dip-netting swamp things and getting "musked" with snake poop on a regular basis. She hasn’t grown up a bit. She might well be the best teacher of any kind, ever.



Giving "Carrie with a C" a run for her money in the category of knowledge of, and enthusiasm for, one’s chosen field is our matron of all things geologic "Karrie with a K" — who, in full disclosure, shares this page of newsprint with me most days. Other guest stars have shined across our classroom sky as well: Virgil the bird whisperer, a Louisiana woodpecker chaser named Matt, and Herb, the guy who literally wrote the book on outdoor education.



Finally, any gap left in my learning is quickly filled by my fellow students, and our class is blessed with specialists of every ilk. If I want to know the name of that vine winding its way around a tulip tree I’ll just ask Steve. ("Why, that’s a Virginia creeper. Totally harmless.") If the name of this fungus escapes me, Keely will remind me. ("It’s a turkey tail, see the bands of color?") Eric knows his snakes, Bill can dress your bug bites with forest plants, Bob can tell you what critter left that scat and Heather can name that dragonfly a hundred yards away!



My OCNV "summer camp" has been two weekends, so far, of nonstop adventure with the most eclectic and engaged group of people I’ve ever hung out with. (And believe me, I’ve run with some real weirdoes over the years.) Next weekend promises to find us knee deep in Salt Creek and deeper still in the soupy green muck of Killbuck Marsh — immersion learning in the most literal sense! I can’t wait to tell you all about it!



Love, John



(Be sure to check out Facebook for photos of my OCVN adventure along with time-lapse film clips of Kristin’s artwork at JohnLorsonSendHelp)