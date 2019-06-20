COLLINSWORTH FAMILY - The Collinsworth Family will make a stop at Archer Auditorium during the Mercy and Love Tour on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18, and can be purchased at the office of Ashland’s Trinity Lutheran Church.



BAND SHELL - Based out of Ventura, Calif., Gypsy Stew lives up to their name, traveling all over the country. Acoustic guitar with unusual drum kit allows all of the unique instruments to make a remarkable sound package. The band will play on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Myers Memorial Band Shell. On Sunday, international performer Heidi Burson will grace the Band Shell stage. With a voice and style that is uniquely engaging, revealing the grit and soul of her biggest influences Etta James and Aretha Franklin, Burson is a powerhouse vocalist and performer captivating audiences around the globe. The event hotline is (419) 281-3018 after 5 p.m.



HOMESTEAD FESTIVAL — The Perrysville Economic board members will host the Perrysville Homestead Festival on Bridge Street on Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Food, live music, a parade, games for children and more make up this two-day festival. See our Out & About calendar for more schedule details.



THE KING AND I — Loudonville's Mohican Community Theatre will present "The King and I" at the Ohio Theatre on Friday and Saturday and June 28-29 at 7 p.m. and this Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65 and older), students and children (ages 5-18) and free for children 4 years old and younger. Tickets are available at theohiotheatre.com or at the Ohio Theatre box office at (419) 994-3750.



THRILLS IN THE HILLS — The American Legion Riders Post 257 will hold its bike show in downtown Loudonville on Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. You can enter your motorcycle from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $5. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m., including $500 for best of show and $300 for most patriotic bike. The classes include sport, cruiser, touring, vintage and custom. The show is open to the public, who can also enjoy a beer garden, T-shirts, koozies, patches, food and live entertainment. Electric Circus will perform from noon to 4 p.m.