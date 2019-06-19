WEST SALEM — Northwestern Ruritan Club celebrated its 50th anniversary June 10 at the Middle School. U.S. flags, placed by the club, lined the highway in front of the schools and there was an exhibit of various projects, etc., that the club had done over the years. Members and guests were given a 20-page booklet of the year-by-year highlights of the club. There was also an extensive list of club projects over the years. The club has given almost $150,000 for scholarships over the years.



President Chuck Beck opened the meeting and welcomed all in attendance. It was impressive for many of our members to be wearing our matching blue club polo shirts. The group joined in singing "America" and the invocation was given by Jim Johnson.



Beck announced to members there will be a roadside cleanup sometime in late June (state Route 301 between Pleasant Home and Lattsburg roads).



Dick Wiley reported there will be West Salem area bike races on July 6 and Aug. 3. Help will be needed directing traffic.



For the anniversary program, President Beck introduced guests. Comments were made by Dave Freshley (past National President), Janet Kinsey (current National Director), Frank Kinsey (past National Director and District Governor), Mike Wright (past District Governor), Dee Brown, current Lt. District Governor, and Ted Payn (Zone 9 Governor). Also present was Ralph Smucker (Asst. Zone 9 Governor).



Charter members still active in the club are Bob Criss and Jerry Payn. Charter members not currently active but present were Ed Becker, John Ferguson and Don Prochazka.



Sandy Miller, whose husband, Bob, was very active in the club and instrumental in starting the Community Musical Comedies and scholarships before his passing, was present with her son, Stan and daughter, Michelle Dailey and granddaughter, Katy Dailey.



Entertainment was showing a composite "video" of various scenes from the 18 NW Ruritan Community Musical Comedies which were held from 1986 to 2004. Many comments were heard that folks enjoyed the video, which brought back memories for many. Appreciation was given to Carrie Wellert for transferring the videos from VHS tapes.



The next club meeting is July 8 at 7 p.m. at the Barn Restaurant, Smithville. Club directors will meet at 6:15 that evening in the restaurant.