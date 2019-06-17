Hi everyone! The spring and summer seasons seem to fly by each year and most of us rush out and buy plants and seeds for vegetable gardens and beautiful flowerbeds. The following stories are just some of those wonderful jokes we love to tell.



Little Joey is helping his grandfather dig up potatoes. 'What I want to know,' he says, 'is why you buried the darn things in the first place.'



Pete and Harry were talking one day. "My wife asked me to buy ORGANIC vegetables from the market garden," said Pete.



"So, were you able to find some?" Harry asked.



"Well when I got to the market, I asked the gardener, 'These vegetables are for my wife. Have they been sprayed with any poisonous chemicals?'"



"The gardener answered: 'No, you'll have to do that yourself.' "



The woman applying for a job in a Florida lemon grove seemed way too qualified for the job. "Look Miss," said the foreman, "have you any actual experience in picking lemons?"



"Well, as a matter of fact, yes!" she replied. "I've been divorced three times."



The manager of the garden center overhears one of his nurserymen talking to a customer.



'No, we haven't had any of that in ages,' says the nurseryman. 'And I don't know when we'll be getting any more.'



The customer leaves and the manager walks over to give him a telling off. 'Never tell a customer we can't get them something,' he says.



'Whatever they want we can always get it on order and deliver it. D'you understand?'



The nurseryman nods. 'So, what did he want?' asks the manager.



'Rain,' replies the nurseryman.



One afternoon a rich man was riding in his limousine when he saw two men along the roadside eating grass. Disturbed, he ordered his driver to stop and he got out to investigate.



He asked one man, 'Why are you eating grass?'



'We don't have any money for food,' the poor man replied. 'We have to eat grass.'



'Well, then, you can come with me to my house and I'll feed you,' the rich man said.



'But, sir, I have a wife and two children with me. They are over there, under that tree.'



'Bring them along,' the rich man replied. Turning to the other poor man he announced, 'You come with us, also.'



The second man, in a pitiful voice then said, 'But sir, I also have a wife and six children with me.'



'Bring them all, as well,' the rich fellow answered.



They all climb in the car, which was no easy task, even for a car as large as the limousine. Once underway, one of the poor fellows turned to the rich gent and said, 'Sir, you are too kind. Thank you for taking all of us with you.'



The rich man replied, 'Glad to do it. You'll really love my place. The grass is almost a foot high.'



+++



Birthdays being celebrated this week include June 19 – Rob Harris, Carlene Beck, Dalton Spreng, Kim VanHorn and Karen Gongwer; June 20 – Janice Arman, Kelly Fetzer, Dee Lint, Jerrilyn Leckrone, Shirley Sprang, Penny Donelson, Liz Easterday and Dayne Kline; June 21 – Doc Simmons and Kevin Hans.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



Now that school is out for the summer, vacation Bible schools are now being announced. Loudonville Church of the Nazarene, at the corner of Campbell and Union Streets will begin June 24 through June 27, 6 to 8 p.m., ages 3 and up. Music, crafts, Bible stories and snacks.



Pre-register by calling 419-994-3690 or loudonvillenaz@neo.rr.com



Perrysville Association of Churches have announced their annual Vacation Bible School. It will be July 21-24 so watch for more information in the coming weeks.



+++



I am attempting to update my lists of birthdays and wedding anniversaries, so if you corrections or additional names to share, drop me a note at tessie1@neo.rr.com and I will acknowledge that I have receive your message.



+++



Wedding anniversaries to celebrate this week include: June 18 – Matt and Jennifer Stewart (their 14th); June 19 – Sean and Kim VanHorn; June 20 – Larry and Julie Reiser; June 21 – Dwain and Robert Stitzlein and Nathan and Kathy Davis (their 16th); June 24 – Larry and Toni Burkepile and Jack and Tracey Burgess.



Congratulations!



+++



The Loudonville Church of the Nazarene will host "More with Milo" Sunday, June 30, 1:30 p.m. featuring more stories, more music, more laughing and more fun. There will be a petting zoo, free lunch and much more at 509 N. Union St.



+++



Finally - "Blessed are the young, for they will inherit the national debt." ~ Herbert Hoover