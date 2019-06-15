Ashland Emblem Club held its monthly meeting on June 5 at the Ashland Elks Lodge with President Mary Berringer presiding.



Committee reports were given by Barbara Williams, Betsy Kerr, Barbara Yerian, Sue Cole, Carol Wise, Judy Harlan and Jill Smurthwaite.



A donation was made to the Rotary Club for the fireworks display for the Fourth of July. Emblem Club will help with refreshments at the Elks Flag Day service on Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. at the Brookside Band Shell. Club members will be serving a Father's Day breakfast, Sunday, June 16, at the Lodge.



Club members will be helping at the Ashland BalloonFest, June 27, 28 and 29 taking attendance.



A new project the club is sponsoring is collecting any kind of new or used shoes and boots that are in descent condition. The shoes can be for men, women and children. This project will end in August. Profit earned will go to club's charity projects.



Club drawing was won by Judy Smith. Next meeting will be July 3, at 7 p.m.