Gabriel Kral and Macey Mills of Ashland, have been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List at Muskingum University in New Concord.



To be named to the Dean's List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.







The University of Mount Union celebrates the graduates of the Class of 2019.



Justin Cates of Perrysville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.



Casey Kropka of New London, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Business.







Locke B. Troth has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.



Troth, a junior majoring in graphic design, has attained the dean’s list for the spring time. He is a 2017 graduate of Ashland High school, and the son of Kimberly and Britton Troth of Ashland.







The dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.



Local students include:



Jordan Allshouse of West Salem, Hunter Blessing of Ashland, Kevin Cook of Lucas, Logan Cox of Ashland, Andrew Dickinson of Ashland, Morgan Mccoy of West Salem, Michaela Pinzone of Nova, Katelyn Reynolds of Ashland, Nicole Schuster of Ashland and Jadah Smith of West Salem.







Haley Sumler of Ashland was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University chapter of the Gamma Sigma Alpha, National Greek Academic Honor Society, in the spring 2019 semester. Sumler, a graduate of Ashland High School, shared the honor with seven other students. Society membership is extended to juniors and seniors who are members of a Greek-letter social organization and have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.







Morgan Bertsch, a University of Iowa student from Ashland, was one of more than 4,800 UI undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to participate in graduation ceremonies in May.