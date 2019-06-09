If you read this column last week you may remember we were getting ready to host some neighbors for a cook out on Memorial Day evening. There was a slight glitch in the meal. The Man of the House lit the grill, getting ready to cook the burgers, and it froze up right at the connection of where the little propane container attaches to the grill. In other words, it would not work.



I ended up throwing the burgers into two skillets and frying them the old-fashioned way — but not nearly as good as grilled. He found out later the propane tank was not screwed on tightly enough. I will give him another opportunity to grill something later this week for practice.



We managed to break away from our busy retired life to have a little getaway last week. We made reservations online to ride the steam train in Bryson City. That is about two hours from here in western North Carolina via the Interstate. It took us three hours by scenic highway through the mountains.



We drove up on Wednesday afternoon and spent the night at a nice motel. We needed to be at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad office the next morning at 9:30 a.m. to pick up our tickets and souvenir mugs before the 10 a.m. boarding for the 10:30 a.m. departure.



We bought tickets for the all-adult (21+) premium open air car for the Nantahala Gorge excursion. This included a nice lunch and a full-time guide who kept us laughing with his narration of what we were seeing along the way. It was 4 ½ hours, covering 44 miles round trip. Those souvenir mugs came in handy as we could keep getting refills of soda or water the entire trip.



The train made an hour-long stopover at the Nantahala Outdoor Center in the middle of nowhere. There were several restaurants for the benefit of those who did not ride in a car that included a meal. There also were some other shops, mostly selling expensive gear for hiking or kayaking. We could also watch kayakers coming down the river that ran through the middle of the center.



Our plan was to drive back home after the train ride via the Blue Ridge Parkway. By the time we got back to Bryson City we agreed we were both too tired to make the trip. So, we went back to the Sleep Inn and got a room for another night.



It was a good plan. We were rested and well fed after breakfast at the hotel. We even got a farewell hug from the little lady who was in charge of the breakfast room.



We drove up Route 19 to Cherokee to pick up the parkway. We had never been there and were amazed at the size of the gigantic Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on the Cherokee reservation.



The parkway was spectacular. The mountain laurel was blooming as was the purple rhododendron and the wild orange flame azaleas. The weather was cool and clear, which was a nice change from the last 10 days of weather in the 90s at home.



We made it to Flat Rock by lunch time so stopped in at the Village Bakery for lunch on the patio in the shade of a huge magnolia tree.



The Man of the House is already talking of how we will do it the next time we take the train ride and which of our relatives and friends might like to do it with us, so I guess that means it was a successful trip.