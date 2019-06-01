The Big Prarie - Lakeville Alumni Association met on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Lakeville School gymnasium for its annual banquet.



President Tim Bigler opened the meeting by introducing himself and telling a little bit about where he lives in Texas and his work there in land management for the national parks. He then led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. This was followed by singing the alma mater led by Rosemary Troutman. A moment of silence was held for all alumni who passed since last year. Don Mackey gave the invocation and a meal was served by Exclusively Yours.



The roll call of classes then began with the Class of 1944 celebrating its 75th year and being represented by Glenn Zimmerman, The other honored classes and the number present were as follows: 1949 (70 years) three present, 1954 (65 years) six present, 1959 (60 years) 10 present and 1964 (55 years) 10 present. West Holmes was represented by the class of 1969 (50 years) with two members present and the 45-year class, 1974, had two members present. Each member of a BPL honored class received their class flower and the 45- and 50-year West Holmes honored classes received a carnation in their school colors. The 50-year class members also received a Cat’s Meow school bus with West Holmes High School on the side. West Holmes had an additional 17 people in attendance. There was a total of 142 reservations this year.



President Bigler then called for new business, including the nominations of officers for next year. Connie (Leighty) Kalamaras nominated Lisa Lancy for 2nd vice president and was unanimously elected. The present secretary/treasurer team of Charolet Hostettler and Kathryn Mackey agreed to serve one more year. Lisa Lang then nominated Connie Kalamaras to be secretary/treasurer for 2021 and she was unanimously elected. Don Mackey will be next year’s president and Charlie Puster will be 1st vice president.



A short program was given by three ladies from the area, who wrote and published a book about Lakeville. They had copies available for anyone who wished to purchase a copy.



The awarding of door prize followed based on marks in the programs. Twenty-four geraniums from Moore’s Greenhouse, 18 coupons for a car wash and two bottles of wine from Troutman Winery were awarded.



A heart-shaped plaque, with the BPL bulldog embossed on it was donated by Nelson Madden and auctioned off, with Forest Tate being the successful bidder at $50. The money was added to the general treasury.



Next year’s banquet will be held May 9, 2020.