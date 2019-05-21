The Hayesville Lions Club met May 16 at Stone Lutheran Church.



Kate Scott from the Ashland County Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven spoke. She is a full-time coordinator. They will give help to anyone who needs their services. They are on call at Samaritan Hospital, at Salt meetings, council on aging, court advocacy, have an emergency shelter and give emotional support. There are support groups, trauma therapy, short term counseling and advocate at Ashland University. They are funded mainly by a grant and United Way. They go to all high schools in the county in February. Senior citizens are at risk for financial scams and abuse by a caregiver or a relative. They have more people needing help because of the drug situation. The average stay in their shelter is 30 days. They help men and women. If they have more people than they can house, they send them to Mansfield or Wooster. Their crisis number is 418-289-8085.



Road cleanup is at 6 p.m. on June 10 and anyone is welcome to meet at Stone Lutheran Church. We will meet at 8:30 am. Memorial Day in Hayesville to be in the parade. Installation of officers is June 20 at the Mill at Buehler's at 7 p.m.