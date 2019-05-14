The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University will hold a regional juried exhibition featuring 48 works created by the members of the Ashland Community Arts League. The works on view will range from painting, ceramics, photography, fiber arts, printmaking, glass, drawing and mixed media.



The Ashland Community Arts League juried exhibition opens on Friday, May 17, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and runs through June 16. The event is free and open to the public.



Exhibiting artists include Barbara Nell Morejon, Bea North, Betty Laird Perry, Betz Johnson Richards, Caryl Richmond, Cynthia C. Petry, Dana Sherburne, Debra Akers, Elizabeth Klingler, Irene Maginniss, Janet Wells, Jerome A. Klobutcher, Marty Bossler Lee, Mary Jean Ferretti, MP Marion, Nancy Dupre, Pat Edwards, Peggy Stover, Robin Roberts and Susan Shafer.



The juror for the exhibition was gallerist and fine artist Marsha Gray Carrington from Sandusky, Ohio. Carrington has been making things ever since she can remember. Being an artist was never really something she considered a choice but something she just was. She received her BFA from James Madison University in 1977 with concentrations in painting, drawing and photography, and an MFA from California Institute of the Arts in 1981 in fine art photography. She worked in Visual Effects Animation from 1983 to 1996 on films such as "Ghost," "Braveheart," and "James and the Giant Peach," with her last stint being at Disney Studios. She left film to follow a dream of illustrating children’s books, and has illustrated seven books that include "Jake Johnson," "The Story of a Mule," "Tessa’s Tip-Tapping Toes" and "Coriander The Contrary Hen." In addition, Carrington co-owned and designed for the greeting and stationery company mjZOOM, which sold nationwide from 1998 to 2009. In 2009, she stopped manufacturing but continues to design for greeting cards and home decor products for major manufacturing companies in the U.S.



After living in Los Angeles for more than 30 years, she and her husband Kevin O’Neill moved to Sandusky, Ohio, in October of 2009 to be near family. She maintains a working art studio that overlooks Sandusky Bay, and in 2015 she opened Carrington Arts, an art gallery in downtown Sandusky that features both group and solo shows. She is on the board of the Sandusky Cultural Center and a commissioner for Sandusky Public Art and Culture. She continues to make art and exhibits her work at Carrington Arts as well as other galleries and exhibitions.



The opening reception event coincides with the Ashland Regional Ballet & Opus II Dance Studio’s 37th Annual Spring Dance Concert titled The Country Mice & The City Mice and The Firebird on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugo Young Theatre on the Ashland University campus.



The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is free and open to the public. For more information about the opening reception or the exhibition, call 419-289-5652 or visit us on Facebook.