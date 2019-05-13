Hi folks! Each week I look for something to share with you and hopefully it will be funny or profound and thanks to Robert Steward of Jeromesville, I have one to share.



Great advice from Steve Jobs



Steve Jobs, CEO and maker of iPad ... IPhone etc. died a billionaire and here are some of his last thoughts and words on the sickbed:



I reached the pinnacle of success in the business world. In other’s eyes, my life is an epitome of success. However, aside from work, I have little joy. In the end, wealth is only a fact of life that I am accustomed to. At this moment, lying on the sick bed and recalling my whole life, I realize that all the recognition and wealth that I took so much pride in, have paled and become meaningless in the face of impending death.



You can employ someone to drive the car for you, make money for you but you cannot have someone to bear the sickness for you. Material things lost can be found. But there is one thing that can never be found when it is lost — health and life itself.



When a person goes into the operating room, he will realize that there is one book that he has yet to finish reading — "Book of Healthy Life."



Whichever stage in life we are at right now, with time, we will face the day when the curtain comes down.



Treasure love for your family, love for your spouse, love for your friends. Treat yourself well. Cherish others.



As we grow older, and hence wiser, we slowly realize that wearing a $300 ... or a $30 watch ... They both tell the same time.



Whether we carry a $300 or a $30 wallet/handbag ... The amount of money inside is the same.



Whether we drink a bottle of $300 or $10 wine ... The hangover is the same.



Whether the house we live in is 300 or 3,000 sq. ft. ... Loneliness is the same.



You will realize, your true inner happiness does not come from the material things of this world.



Whether you fly first or economy class, if the plane goes down, you go down with it.



Therefore, I hope you realize, when you have mates, buddies and old friends, brothers and sisters, who you chat with, laugh with, talk with, have sing songs with, talk about north-south-east-west or heaven and earth ... That is true happiness!!!



Five Undeniable Facts of Life ...



1. Don't educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy so when they grow up, they will know the value of things ... Not the price.



2. Best awarded words in London ... "Eat your food as your medicines, otherwise you have to eat medicines as your food."



3. The One who loves you will never leave you for another because even if there are 100 reasons to give up, he or she will find one reason to hold on.



4. There is a big difference between a human being and being human ... Only a few really understand it.



5. You are loved when you are born. You will be loved when you die. In between, YOU have to manage!!!



Remember ... If you just want to walk fast, walk alone, but if you want to walk far, walk together!



Six Best Doctors in the World ...



1. Sunlight



2. Rest



3. Exercise



4. Diet



5. Self Confidence



6. Friends



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: May 14 – Joe Stanger, Wende Lance, Dale Miller, Craig Obrecht and Barb Zody; My 15 – Jeff Kline and Maggie Vermilya; May 16 – Tom Adams, Jennifer Portz, Jane Swank and Becky Williams; May 17 – Teresa Buzzard and Jeanette Laser; May 18 – Chuck Henley; May 19 – Stu Danals and Debbie Ayers; May 20 – Ken Beck, Donna Cowell and Regina Cheuvront.



Many happy returns of the day!



Just a reminder: If I have made any mistakes on birthdays and wedding anniversaries, give me a call at 419-928-7682 and leave a message. Sometimes I have bad habit of writing down the wrong date!



Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week include: May 15 – Eric and Tonya Parker, Duane and Jackie Holland and Tim and Sharon Ray; May 17 – Gary and Sherry Sprang; May 18 – Jim and Barb Kollar.



Congratulations!



Finally – "My theory on housework is, if the item doesn't multiply, smell, catch fire, or block the refrigerator door, let it be. No one else cares. Why should you?" — Erma Bombeck