If you are a child of God, we have direct access to the Heavenly Father (Hebrews 10:19) through prayer. Prayer is how we communicate with God. As we seek God’s presence, He gives us light for the path ahead and makes His purposes known.



A tool that has helped guide me through prayer is the acronym P.R.A.Y. — Praise. Repent. Ask. Yield.



Praise. Prepare your heart and mind by giving praise to God. Concentrate on aspects of God that you adore and relive your favorite encounters with Him. Show gratitude by thanking him for answered prayer and reciting his promises found in scripture. As you draw near to God, he will draw near to you. (James 4:8)



Repent. Ask God to search your heart and point out any wrong way within you. A sober reminder comes from Psalm 66:18: "If I had cherished sin in my heart, the Lord would not have listened." A spiritual cleansing is needed in order to come nearer to the throne of God. If you are holding unforgiveness in your heart, make things right between you and that person. If you have unconfessed sin in your life, confess it to the Lord and ask him to forgive you. Before we bring our requests before the Lord, we need to humble ourselves and cleanse our hearts so He will hear us.



Ask. Bring before the Lord your requests and concerns. Take your time and be specific presenting them one by one. You don’t have to use fancy words. God is listening to your heart. Imagine placing each request in the outstretched hands of God. Get comfortable in His presence, knowing that you have an attentive and compassionate audience of One. Have confidence and faith when you approach God in prayer. Jesus says in Mark 11:24, "Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for I prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours."



Yield. Surrender to Him. We can trust God that He will, in His time, and in His way, show us the way we should go (Psalm 143:8). When God does not answer your prayer quickly, it can be difficult. But remember, sometimes God’s no simply means not yet. Never give up.



While, we can pray anywhere, when possible, I like to find a quiet place. We have a prayer room at our home where there are no distractions. Jesus often would slip away by himself in the wilderness to pray (Luke 5:16). Jesus taught in Matthew 6:6 to, "Go into your inner room, close your door and pray to your father who is in secret, and your father who sees what is done in secret will reward you."



While spending time alone talking with God is essential, there’s something powerful and sacred about joining with others in prayer. When Christians pray together as a community, lifting up their voices as one to the Father, they can have a profound impact on the world around them. It will transform our community.



— Melanie MIller is the executive director of the Ashland Pregnancy Care Center.