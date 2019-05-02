When it comes to interior design, closets always get the short end of the stick. This is likely because they are often viewed as utilitarian tools rather than unique spaces.



Do not ignore your closets. A little TLC in your closets can take your house from drab to show-ready. Bonus: When you treat them as spaces, you are much more likely to keep them neat and tidy — which in turn makes them function better.



Make a Bold Statement



Closets are a fantastic space to use a bright paint color or bold wallpaper pattern. Remember, these are spaces with no windows and often bad lighting.



It is important to bring a little color and cheer into their depths. Colorful walls also highlight what is in front of them — making it easier for you to grab what you need off a shelf or hanger in a hurry.



Get Rid of Clutter



Yes, cleaning is an essential aspect of design. The result is worth it. Getting rid of the clutter will help bring cohesion to the space (and allow closet doors to shut smoothly).



For utility closets, trash any supplies or cleaners that have expired or are no longer relevant to your needs. For clothes, trash items with rips or stains, donate things you no longer wear, and pack up out-of-season clothing in canvas bins that you can label.



Clothes should be able to hang nicely with room between hangers.



Bins are Your Friend



One of the easiest ways to make a closet feel organized is uniformity. Purchase hangers in the same size and color, and hang clothing facing the same direction.



For utility closets, purchase plastic bins in different sizes, and group like items together. Choose bins in a bold color for an instant pop of color in your design.