The Forget Me Not Garden Club met Thursday, April 25 at Peace Lutheran Church. Sharon Johnson was hostess and Char Dowiatt co-hostess. Eleven members were present. Dianna Dunn, president, led the business meeting. Sharon Johnson gave the treasurer report. Janet Boyd gave the secretary report.



Andree’ HajAbed gave information on the flower show to be held at the Ashland County Fair. The theme will be Flowers Are Music To My Eyes. Sharon Johnson will email members information on the different categories that the club might enter.



Sue McGinty showed members a large perennial chart she had acquired that gave information on everything you need to know. HajAbed gave members milkweed seeds and a printed article on helping to repopulate monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have drastically reduced in numbers because of the loss of habitat, mainly due to chemical spraying of milkweed with is the lifeline of the Monarch caterpillar.



It was decided that the co-hostess would be in charge of the lottery gift. Members were reminded on the May 23 Tea meeting to be held at the Historical Museum at 6 p.m. With members to bring food and wear hats for the hat contest.



The program for the evening was making potted succulents. Each member brought their own container and the club furnished several different kinds of succulent plants. Everyone had something different for containers, from tea cups to rabbit feeders. Refreshments were served by the hostess and co-hostess.