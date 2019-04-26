Once upon a time — not long after the Civil War — Capt. J.H. Kauke built a beautiful home in Wooster. The residence was the envy of everyone. It was considered a showplace.



The hardware store owner spared no expense in building his three-story red brick home at the corner of Beall Avenue and East Bowman Street.



The residence had a French-style Mansard roof and a mosaic porch entrance that led to oval-windowed double doors. Heavy wooden window panels were carved with flourishing initial ‘Ks.’ The home had high ceilings and an impressive broad staircase. Kauke had a dumb waiter installed along with a sort of speaker system. After all, the homeowner had decided early in life to become a leader of the local aristocracy.



"Even before the war," wrote Jean Snyder in a 1949 Wooster Daily Record article, "the captain had taken a prominent part in civic affairs. He helped organize the Wooster Gaslight Co. in 1856 and aided in the establishment of the Quinby Opera House association."



Kauke was one of several public-spirited citizens at the time who proposed to make the village of Wooster the education center of Ohio. He helped lead a vigorous campaign by speaking, traveling and writing newspaper editorials, handled funds for the building of a college here and was named chairman of the board of trustees executive committee. In addition he contributed $4,000 to the University of Wooster’s building fund and personally oversaw the construction of Old Main ... the main academic building on campus.



On Sept. 7, 1870, the opening convocation service of the university was held in Kauke Chapel.



On his 80th birthday in 1898, Kauke — who, with his family, had lived in the handsome residence for 30 years — gave the college the deed to the property and lived in the building thereafter with his son.



When the news of the fire in Old Main reached him one night in 1901, he was among the first on the scene trying desperately to reach and shut off the gas main feeding the massive fire.



On the day of his funeral in 1904 merchants closed their stores and lines of grateful students and townspeople filed past his body as it lay in state in Kauke Hall.



According to Wooster historian Harry McClarran, the Kauke home was eventually used by the college as a conservatory of music. Today, Discount Drug Mart is located on the grounds where the beautiful residence once stood.



FYI



Fredericksburg was originally called Searightsville.



Thought you should know.



