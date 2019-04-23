The monthly meeting of the Ashland Noon Lions board was held immediately following the regular meeting. The following will serve as a record of the meeting. President Namy called the board to order at 1:05 p.m. In attendance were Lion officers Norris, Milligan, Barnes, S. Kopp, G. Kopp, B. Whitmore, Gebhart, J Whitmore, Gottfried, Gorrell, Garrett, McElfresh and McFarland. Also attending were Lions Burkholder, Gregg, Hildebrand, and Rohr. A quorum was present.



Minutes from the previous board meeting were circulated but not read. Lion McElfresh moved to accept the minutes as written. The motion was seconded by Lion S. Kopp and was approved.



The treasurer’s report was not available.



Committee reports:



Membership: A meeting of the committee was held on the 9th of this month. A new potential member list was printed and distributed. We have 10 new members so far this year. An induction ceremony will be held May 30 for the newest members.



Sight and hearing: Lion Gregg reported the request for aid we received last month also had been sent to the Loudonville club and they were handling it (it was a Loudonville resident).



Publicity/marketing: A new person is needed to assist Lions Cutright and Rafeld. Duties include emailing the weekly meeting reminders to the T-G and membership, and a monthly report to the district newsletter. Ask Lion Gottfried if you have questions about duties, and let Lion McFarland know if you are willing to serve.



Projects: A signup sheet was passed, and will be passed again at the next few meetings, to assist the city with painting fire hydrants this summer, with two-man teams, four hydrants each, all materials will be supplied.



An email was received from the district asking for participation in a collection of items to aid in Lions disaster relief efforts. Secretary Gottfried will forward details to the membership.



Programs: Lion McElfresh will be passing out suggestion sheets for next year’s programs, start thinking of ideas.



Centennial: The date for this event, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, has been reserved at the AU Convocation Center. A motion was made by Lion S Kopp to pay the $500 deposit, second by Lion McFarland, approved. The committee will meet again next week to work on details.



Old business:



Boxes for eyeglass collection have been received and forwarded to the new Mansfield club.



New Business:



New name badges are needed, Lion Gottfried will research and report at next board meeting.



A motion was made by Lion Gorrell to use the $1,000 UH Foundation grant we received designated for local health needs to fund $500 for local diabetes aid and $500 for local dialysis aid. Second by Lion S. Kopp, approved.



The following motions were made to accept applications for membership:



Lion Gottfried for Lori Gottfried and Robert Paisley, Lion Burkholder for Sandy Enderby and Angela Woodward, Lion Cutright for Brandon Wells, Lion B. Whitmore for Dennis Dyer. Second for all by Lion Barnes. All approved unanimously



At the preceding regular meeting, the following slate of officers was elected for the 2019-2020 year.



Presdident Matt McFarland, 1st VP Gene Kopp, 2nd VP Jennifer Whitmore, 3rd VP James Mathatas, Secretary Fred Gottfried, Treasurer Larry Norris, Assistant Treasurer Bill Harvey, Lion Tamer Greg Gorrell, Assistant Lion Tamer Bill Gebhart, Membership chair Melody Barnes, LCIF rep Stan Kopp, 1 year director Al Garrett, 1 year director Ken Milligan, 2 year director Mona Campbell, 2 year director Terry Hildebrand.