WOOSTER — A classic fairy tale ballet will come to life as Ballet Wooster premieres "The Sleeping Beauty" on Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Wooster High School Performing Arts Center on Oldman Road.



Featuring gorgeous costumes, storybook scenery and beautiful dancing, audiences of all ages will be transported to a magical place where a sleeping princess is awakened by a kiss and good triumphs over evil.



Ninety Ballet Wooster students from age 4 through 18 and additional guest artists will be taking the stage in this classic production. Featured roles include professional guest artist Ethan Ralston as Prince Florimund, senior dancers Carrie Boak as Princess Aurora, Rebekah Combs as Evil Fairy Carabosse, and Katee Ritchey as Puss 'n Boots. Community members Keith Speirs and Susan Heady, who perform with Wooster Madrigal Dancers, will be dancing the roles of King Florestan and The Queen.



Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, students, and senior citizens and can be purchased online at www.balletwooster.org or at the door.



In addition to "The Sleeping Beauty", Ballet Wooster company dancers will perform original classical ballet and modern works choreographed by artistic directors Brenda Schwinn and Stephanie Sustar and instructor Veronica Nolletti.



For more information, go to www.balletwooster.org or call 330-988-8811.