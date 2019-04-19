Dean and Lavada (Hughes) Leiendecker will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 23. They were married in Greenup, Kentucky on April 23, 1954.



They have two children, Gary (Louise) Leiendecker of Canal Fulton and Carol (Steve) Bartley of Polk. They have three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



Dean worked in the grocery business for 35 years, 22 years of which were spent as a store manager for Young’s IGA Foodliner in Ashland. He worked for Merillat Industries for 11 years. Lavada was the sales manager of Gerhart Pastries for 13 years, which was located in Young’s, and finished her career at Hawkins Bakery in Mansfield for 12 years.



They are members of Grace Church and Dean is a 50-year member of the Ashland Evening Lions Club. Lavada enjoys working in her flower gardens and baking pies.



They will celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner.