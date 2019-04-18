WOOSTER — The Wayne County Historical Society Summer Community Band will return this year, under the direction of Randy Claes of Wooster. Rehearsals in the College of Wooster Scheide Hall rehearsal room will begin Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals will continue on Wednesday evenings, with the exception of the June concert night, until July 17.



Anybody who plays a band instrument (including percussion) is welcome to join, young or not so young, experienced or not so experienced. Ages have ranged from 13 to 94. The band will play "fun" songs — marches, show tunes, patriotic songs, etc. If you haven’t played your instrument for a while, now is the time to "dig it out" and get practiced up and join in the fun.



The Wednesday, June 12 concert is planned to be on the Wayne County Historical Society Campus. The Thursday, July 18 concert is scheduled to be in Downtown Wooster in front of the Everything Rubbermaid store. Spectators will need to take their own chairs to the outside concerts. If the weather does not permit being outside, concerts will be held in St. Mary’s School Gymnasium (across Bowman Street from the Historical Society).



Questions? Contact Jerry Payn, band manager, at 330-345-5547, gmpayn@sssnet.com or Randy Claes, director, at randyclaes@gmail.com.