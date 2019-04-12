Raymond and Diana (Bartley) Wiley celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, April 12, 2019.



The couple were married at Polk United Methodist Church by the Rev. Floyd Eckert on April 12, 1969.



Raymond and Diana lived in Polk most of their lives before moving to Ashland and have two sons, Brian and Kevin Wiley.



Raymond worked at the former Northern Ohio Telephone Co. for 35 years. Diana worked at Koret Inc. before she retired.



The couple plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date.