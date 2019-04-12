Charlotte Lichteberger Rath phoned from her home in Manasquan, N.J., after a friend sent her a recent column about her great-grandfather, E.E. Palmer.



Here in Wayne County, Palmer is best remembered for the bright red Stutz Bearcat he drove around town and raced in Florida at Daytona Beach, the chipped glass nameplates he made and shipped all over the world, and for the model train engine — the Overland Limited — he built around 1940. In one year more than 5,000 people came to see his accomplishment.



"He sure was an interesting person," said his great-granddaughter.



For many years, Palmer’s train engine was the prize attraction at the Wayne County Fair, then other weeks it was on display at his home and workshop across from the fairgrounds. Two old railroad cars were incorporated into his building. One car housed Palmer and the model train engine he built and named "No. 999." The other railroad car housed Palmer’s nameplate business.



Palmer’s enormous coal-black locomotive was built to perfect scale and was so impressive it was featured in Popular Mechanics magazine. Accompanying the article were numerous photographs. One photo showed Palmer standing next to his 40-foot long train and tender car that stood 11 feet high. The locomotive’s body was built over a Hudson truck chassis with 12 tires.



"I remember my great-grandfather building it," said Rath, who’s a Wooster High School graduate. "I can recall sitting up in the cab as a child and waving to everybody while he drove the locomotive to the fairgrounds."



Born in the West Salem area in 1871 Palmer did everything from selling hogs, buying horses and inventing cures for corns and bunions as well as barbering.



"But," explained the late Daily Record columnist Elinor Taylor, "he also worked on the railroad section gang, raided peaches from neighbors’ orchards, sold rat killer, worked con games at the fairs and carnivals, and tuned pianos."



The self-styled inventor wrote about his life in a book he titled "40 Years of Hustling." Rath said the illustrations for the book were by the late Wooster artist Gertrude Kauffman Ward and she remembered seeing Ward at work on the sketches.



"The autobiography was hard to read," said Taylor, "because there was little punctuation, poor grammar and rambling syntax. When Palmer took it to the late Hobe Henery to have it printed, Hobe tried to fix up the literary effort, but that made Palmer mad, so back it went to the original form."



Although Palmer’s attempt at writing an autobiography left much to be desired, his talent at building locomotives was spot on.



