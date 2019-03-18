Last week I wrote about nutrient deficiencies in various plants and what they may look like. The question that I received was how to get the most out of the gardens that we plant. Soil tests actually are the start to answer the question. These soil tests can be very intensive or fairly simple.



When I earned my degree at Ohio State University – Agricultural Technical Institute, I earned two separate majors. One was in landscape construction and management and the other degree was in greenhouse management. The professor who oversaw the greenhouse department was Dr. Robert McMahon. McMahon was one of my favorite professors. To this day I can say that I was blessed to have him as my instructor.



Dr. McMahon had a lab that we conducted over a number of weeks. This lab gave each of us a solid grasp at what we see when we are looking at a healthy plant. Some tellers in banks are trained at what to look at when they are looking at bills, and this gives them the ability to discern as to what bill is counterfeit and what is a real bill. What I understand is that they don’t look at the counterfeit that much as compared to the real. The lab that I did really well at is something like this. We were to select a crop and raise the crop without selected nutrients. This idea worked. We all saw the classic nutrient deficient symptoms.



I take this lab a step further. If you can compare the symptoms of nutrient deficiency and the one well raised plant to the one plant that you will raise in your soil from the garden, you will find out clearly what challenges you are looking at in the soil you have for your garden. Keep in mind this is not a refined test. We are doing this for general ideas.



The soil test will go as follows. You will need seven separate pots for each soil deficiency and the control and test plant. To start this test, you will begin with a potting soil that has no nutrients in the soil at all. Fill six of the pots with the potting soil. In pot seven you need to go out to your garden and scoop some of your garden soil into the last pot. Over the years I have chosen radishes for their speed and dependability at coming up in almost anything. To provide proper nutrients and pH levels for the test you will need to find the N, P, K, base and acid for the eight different jugs to hold the mixes.



Each nutrient will be used individually, and you also will need a complete nutrient. For the N, P, K test I have scooped ¼ cup of two of the nutrients and put the combination in each of the first three 1-gallon jugs leaving the one nutrient out of each jug that I was going to test. We want to fertilize these pots each week with a mild amount of fertilizer. Keep in mind that radishes are ready to harvest in one month following the time you plant the radishes. I would mix ¼ of the gallon you mix each time you fertilize. Don’t chemically burn the plants. Be aware of what is going on with each plant and if needed to be cut back by adding more water.



For the pH test you need ¼ cup of the 20 x 20 x 20 complete fertilizer and this will be the base mix for three of the remaining jugs. To one of these jugs add 1/8 of a cup of vinegar. Add 1/8 cup of baking soda to the second. The third you will have only the complete fertilizer. In the last jug you will only have water for the radishes that you planted in the garden soil pot.



From this series of tests that will take a month to finish, you will find out what radishes will look like if you don’t add any nitrogen, phosphorous or potassium. A radish that has been raised in an acid environment and a base environment also can be used for comparison. The ideal is also in the mix. Finally, the point of the test is to compare the last pot of radishes with all of the others. Compare this pot to the other pots and see which one of the test pots look the most similar to the radishes and the garden soil pot. The comparison should answer your questions as to what I need to add to my soil. We can begin with this test to understand.



Hope you have a good stroll through your garden this week. Saw some Witch-hazel in bloom. If you see a challenge in your garden, send me an email at ewlarson546@yahoo.com. I will do my best to answer the question. For more information and the ability to comment on the column, you can find the column at www.Ohealthyfoodcoop.org. Thank you for participating in our column.



Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.