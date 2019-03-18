Register for Safe@Home Program



ORRVILLE — Aultman Orrville Hospital is launching a new program, Safe@Home, to help prepare students in grades 4-6 for when they are home alone.



The Safe@Home program will teach students how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies. The students also will be given a workbook, which contains a first aid chart for reference during emergencies.



Aultman Orrville will hold a series of four 90-minute classes during spring break. Two separate classes will be held April 16, as well as April 18. Parents may register their children for either the 9-10:30 a.m. class or the 1:30-3 p.m. class on either day. Students must be picked up immediately following the class.



Cost per student to participate in the class is $15. Enrollees will be given a workbook and a certificate of completion at the end of the class.



To register your child, contact Angela Watkins at angela.watkins@aultman.com or 330-686-4703. Space is limited.



Enjoy a morning of cards, games



WOOSTER — Cards for Kids Game Day will be April 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Salvation Army Family Life Center, 437 S. Market St., Wooster.



Spend a morning with friends and family playing your favorite game. Cards and a variety of board games will be provided, or take your own.



The event helps support the programs at the Family Life Center. Cost is $10 per person and a light lunch is included. A silent auction will complete the day.



4-H Legacy Dinner is April 4



WOOSTER — The Wayne County 4-H Legacy Dinner will be Thursday, April 4 at Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave. Tickets are $50 per adult and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.



The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception, sponsored by Troutman Vineyards. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by Certified Angus Beef and Gerber Poultry. A short program will be followed by a live auction. Proceeds benefit Wayne County 4-H youth development programs such as judging teams, clinics, camps, leadership development series, program supplies and more.



For more information,m contact Doug Foxx at foxx.2@osu.edu or 330-264-8722.