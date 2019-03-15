Dalton Friends of the Library



Dalton Friends of the Library learned that an exhibit of pottery created by Dalton native Jim Spires will be on display in the adult reading room at the library through noon, March 20. Several pieces in the exhibit are available for purchase through Friends of the Library President Melody Snure.



The Reed Records Management shred truck will be parked at the library on Thursday, May 2, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-noon. All paper to be shredded must be placed in prepaid bags, which are available for purchase at the library. Large bags are $10 each and small bags are $6. Profits from the sale of the bags, which are available throughout the year at the library, are used by FOL to purchase special items that support the library’s mission.



Friends of the Dalton Library officers elected for 2019 are: President Melody Snure, Vice President Beth Jones, Secretary Leslie Erb and Treasurer Becky Oyer.



Wooster Friends of the Library



When Wooster Friends of the Wayne County Public Library met March 4, Director Jennifer Shatzer discussed plans for landscaping for the eventual installation of the General Wooster statue. Plans will be submitted to the library board. If accepted, they will be shown to Wooster City for possible involvement.



Betsy Hearne, College of Wooster graduate, will talk about storytelling, and her career in children’s books on April 3 at 4 p.m. at the main library. Friends of the Library will sponsor a reception at this event. Shatzer would like to make a monetary donation to the book sale for books to help Apple Creek get started with their library. She has had funding requests for Kid’s Day, for Leadership Wooster sponsorship and for library luncheons. These were approved later in the meeting.



Dianna Drake presented some of the activities she provides as the emerging technologies specialist. She has presented to libraries, parent nights, schools and Scout groups. She also maintains the website. Her background includes teen library, reference library and maker-space experiences. A cart full of materials provide participants with activities in designs, coding and patterns to complete projects with WeDo LEGO sets. There is a 3-D printer available. She also has materials to make custom mugs.



Jackie Kiefer and Nancy Martinez gave a membership report. There are 142 members at this time. KKiefer has graciously provided the 50 yard signs used for book sales.



Janet Miller sent 30 thank you notes for those who donated to the organization.



Next meeting is April 1.



Widow, Widowers & Friends



The March meeting of the Widows, Widowers & Friends group was held at Brookdale Wooster. Lois Oligee gave the opening prayer.



Payable immediately are the $12 annual dues, the $34 fee for the Belairs and the $72 fee for the Oak Ridge Boys. Winner of the 50-50 raffle was Roger Bevington. A $25 donation will be made to the Wayne County Humane Society in memory of Bonnie Anderson.



Upcoming events include breakfast at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Buehler’s Towne Market Café and lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Gionino’s Pizzeria. The group will see Triway Capers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at Creston-Canaan United Methodist Church. Cost of the meal is $10 and reservations need to be made to Gerri Williams by March 26.



Closing prayer was by Sandy McDougale.



For more information, contact Pearl Gasser at 330-201-0336.



Wednesday Afternoon Bridge



Wednesday Afternoon Pairs played March 6 with an average score of 48 after six rounds. Pairs above average were:



North-South — 55.50, Gale Metsker, Richard Mills; 51, Terry Fearn, Larry Swaney; 49.50, Kay Wagner, Gloria Scott; 48.50, Ann Baumgartner, Tid Besancon; East-West — 55.80, Jim Gesler, David Schmidt; 54, Jane Crow, Pete Bowen; 51, Kathy Dianiska, Cheryl Backstrom; 49.80, Kathy Slosman, Jim Fasnacht; 48.60, Sue Cook, Mat VanSickle.



Wooster Emblem Club



Dottie Roberts presided when Wooster Emblem Club No. 374 met Feb. 26. In observance of Presidents’ Day she also presented interesting facts about the Father of our Country, George Washington, for the Americanism report.



Americanism Co-chairman Pat Gerber reported on the committee’s activities since the last meeting, including a visit to Hilltop Villa Feb. 11 for supper and bingo with the veterans and announced that 14,700 coupons were clipped for the overseas military bases following lunch at Leroy’s. Upcoming activities will be lunch at the Oasis Group Home in March and coupon clipping following lunch at the Elks on the March 14.



Keri Merickel, vice president, who is a teacher at the WCSCC, reported under Drug Awareness about the Drug Free Clubs of America that was started at the Career Center several years ago with only 200 students participating and has now grown to 500 members. The students vow to be drug free and drug testing is required. There is a substantial fee to belong but a significant portion of that is covered by local businesses that support this program that obviously will be very beneficial to them as employers as well as the students as they seek employment.



Sharon Stevens reported on the successful Swiss steak dinner Feb. 13 and thanked all for their help and participation. Barb Flickinger reported on the Spring Luncheon and Card Party on March 20 at the Elks. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Soups, sandwiches and desserts will be served with an afternoon of cards of your choice. Donation is $8. Reserve a table by calling 330-264-8710. The event is open to the public.



Shoe drive is underway and will continue through March. New and gently worn shoes are needed and there are several collection boxes at local businesses and the Elks. If you have a large quantity (20 or more pair), please call 330-263-6908 and they can be picked up.



Candidates nominated for state office for 2019-20 were: Carole Norris for third vice president; Dottie Roberts for treasurer; Pat Gerber for historian and Sharon Stevens for first guard. Those nominated for Supreme appointed offices for 2019-20 were: Deb Blough-Schmidt , Supreme assistant chaplain, and Russ Norris for Supreme installing organist for Ohio District I.



A donation was made to LifeCare Hospice in memory of Chuck Craig in appreciation of his support of Wooster Emblem Club for many years.



Next meeting will be March 26 at the Elks 7 p.m.



Members were reminded that dinner reservations for the State meeting in Ashland on March 23-24 were required by March 9.



Northwestern Ruritan Club



Northwestern Ruritan Club met March 4 at the high school with Vice President Kim Wellert opening the meeting and welcoming club members and guest, Dr. Richard Wiley, who was inducted into membership.



During business, Michelle Bowman volunteered to serve as assistant treasurer.



A thank you note was received from guest Craig Wiley for the warm welcome he was given when he visited. He congratulated the club for 50 years of existence.



Randy Tegtmeier reported all in order for the Pancake/Sausage Day March 9.



Sherri Wellert reported suitcases are needed for children at the Christian Children’s Home and asked that members take in "extras" at the next meeting, to be April 8 at 7 p.m. at the high school. The program will be by the Membership Committee, Kim Wellert, chairman. There also will be a Zone 9 meeting that evening with Ted Payn, Zone 9 governor and members from other clubs in the zone in attendance.



Club directors will meet at 6:15 that evening in school library



The club will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 7 p.m. June 10 in Northwestern Middle School.