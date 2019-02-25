Monday

Feb 25, 2019 at 12:01 AM


From October to April, the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes area high school students as Students of the Month. Students honored thus far this school year are:

ALLIANCE

October — Kate Boehm, daughter of Brian and Nicolle Boehm.

November — Sebastian Fisk, son of Dana and Robert Fisk.

December — Ryan McKnight, son of Stephanie and Matt McKnight.

January — Cali Parmenter, daughter of Jennifer and Roger Parmenter.

February — Nick Oldfield, son of Kelly Talbert and Jeff Talbert.

MARLINGTON

October — Leah Viscounte, daughter of Steve and Cindy Viscounte.

November — Sarah Lane, daughter of Jason and Melissa Lane.

December — Kaylyn Monnette, daughter of Jason and Kristina Monnette.

January — Leah Springer, daughter of Kim and Scott Springer.

February — Sophia Frase, daughter of David and Gretchen Frase.

SEBRING

October — Hannah Warner, daughter of Lori and Scott Warner.

November — Kyrstal Kline, daughter of Misty and Steve Kline.

December — Kendra Shields, daughter of Cynthia Wade and Allen Wade.

January — Haley Thompson, granddaughter of Lucinda and Lawrence Thompson.

February — Gabe Lanzer, son of Julie Bradley and Jason Lanzer.

WEST BRANCH

October — Max Craig, son of Brian and Marci Craig.

November — Madison Showalter, daughter of Scott and Julie Showalter.

December — David Crewson, son of David and Nancy Crewson.

January — Hannah Ridgway, daughter of Steve and Rose Ridgway. 

February — Jared Butler, son of Kevin and Sarah Butler.