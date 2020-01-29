About this time of year, I am reminded of how many families I know with a daughter in the age range from 6 to 13.

It’s Girl Scout cookie time! (And who doesn’t get excited about that?) If you don’t have any friends with young daughters, never fear: A troop will find you — probably outside a retail store — and entice you with their colorful boxes of tasty goodies.

The Girls Scouts are debuting a new flavor this year, Lemon-Ups, so we decided a one-item Taste Test was in order for this week.

My verdict: Buy a box or two.

Basically a butter cookie with a fresh lemon flavor, the cookie was neither two sweet nor artificial tasting. If you like lemon cakes or cookies in general, a couple of these with a cup of tea would be a great choice on a cold afternoon.

At $5 for a box of 12, these are a bit of an indulgence, but remember: your purchase supports a program helping girls grow and to be “bold” and “creative” — like the words stamped into the cookies themselves.

Alison Matas: I'm not trying to be a troublemaker, but these cookies weren’t my favorite.

The lemon flavor tasted fake to me, sort of like the cookie had been dipped in melted lemon drop candies.

That said, I do think the affirmations on the cookies are cool, and I liked how big they are compared to what you usually get with a Girl Scout cookie. But I'll take a Tagalong any day over this.

Todd Porter: Let’s get this out there: lemon cookies, cakes, ice cream, etc. aren’t my favorite. But these cookies weren’t bad. And far be it for me to try to take on the Girls Scouts. I found the lemon flavor delightful and not overpowering. I could see myself eating a box of these in a day with coffee. And I love the empowering messages on the cookie. There are far worse things to spend five bucks on.

Dan Kane: I’m a big fan of lemon for starters, and also a Girl Scout cookie fan, so these sizable new lemon cookies make me happy. They remind me of shortbread, but with a distinct citrus zip. The affirmative words stamped into the cookies are a nice touch.

Jessica Holbrook: I love a lemon dessert, and these were no exception. These cookies are a great mix of tart and sweet. And I enjoyed the affirmations stamped on each one. What’s not to love about a delicious cookie that comes with an extra boost of encouragement?

That said, I’ll miss the now-departed Savannah Smiles these cookies are replacing. It won’t stop me from picking up a box of Lemon-Ups when I spot my local Girl Scouts hawking them outside the grocery store. But in a perfect world where there’s boundless demand for lemon cookies, they’d keep both varieties.