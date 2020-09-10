FYI

• Canton Museum of Art announces virtual classes and workshops. For the safety of students and instructors, the school will be offering virtual online classes instead of in person classes and workshops. There are adult and kids classes and workshops to choose from, all ability and experience levels welcome. Registration and a schedule of classes and workshops is available at cantonart.org/learn.

Sept.11

• Enjoy and evening at Stan Hywet from 6 to 9 p.m. for Cocktails and Cars. Cocktails and food will be served and attendees have the opportunity to view 50 plus extraordinary exotic and rare classic cars. There will be live music and auctions. The evening is in partnership with The Summit County Kidney Foundation. Visit www.stanhywet.org to purchase tickets. The event takes place at Stan Hywet, 714 N, Portage Path, Akron.

Sept. 12

• Enjoy a Saturday night unplugged in Umbrella Alley from 7 to 9 p.m. Main Street Louisville will have live musicians, live artists demonstrations in the alley and food vendors. The Ahh Gallery and Louisville- Nimishillen Historical Society will be open for viewing and Umbrella Alley apparel will be available for sale. The event will be held every Saturday in September. For more information about the event email Katy Russell at krussell@artsinstark.com or visit www.artsinstark.com.

Sept. 12

• "Eileen Woods: Last Words" will be exhibited in the Massillon Museum’s Studio M from Sept. 12 through Oct. 31. The artist’s work is included in several collections, including a commissioned painting installation for McGraw-Hill, a permanent painting installation at The Ohio State University, and works in the collections of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the Federal Courthouse of Huntington, West Virginia. Since her academic studies, where her emphasis was figurative painting, Woods has worked with installation and a variety of media. She is using mixed media, installation, and text to explore the subject of mortality. Studio M is a dedicated space made available in the Museum’s expansion project to exhibit the work of contemporary artists. The Museum has prepared the building and staff for maximum safety. Visitors must wear masks and distance themselves from others. Precautions and guidelines are posted on the Museum’s website for guests to review before they visit. The exhibition can be seen during regular MassMu hours, Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. MassMu is at 121 Lincoln Way East. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Sept. 14

From 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, the Massillon Public Library’s Technology Department will host a live online Zoom class on how to "Stay Safe Online." In this live Zoom class discover simple and effective ways you can stay safe while using the Internet. Registration is required by Sept. 14. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information and to register for this free Zoom program for adults visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Sept. 15

• Aultman College is hosting a golf outing at Wilkshire Golf Club in Bolivar to benefit the college’s 1892 Scholarship Fund. The cost for the women’s scramble is $300 for a nine-hole foursome or $400 for an 18-hole foursome. Breakfast and lunch are included for all golfers. Lockport Brewery is hosting the lunch and award ceremony with prizes for best-dressed team, closest to the pin, longest putt, longest drive, lowest team score, highest team score and even participation in the outing. Golfers’ safety is important, and all guidelines and recommendations will be followed at this event. For more information or to register your team, visit aultmancollege.edu/aully-open.

Sept. 17

At 10 a.m. and continuing through Nov. 19, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an "Online Baby & Toddler Story Time." All you have to do is go to the library’s Facebook page and the storyteller will share stories and interactive songs for babies and toddlers (ages birth to four years) and their caregivers. A new story time video will post to the page every Thursday. Patrons can watch the recorded version at www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free, open to the public, and there is no registration. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website at www.massillonlibrary.org.

Sept. 24

• At 6 p.m., The McKinley Museum is hold its fall fundraiser "Mischief in the Street," a virtual escape room. Instead of an in-person event, it is holding the virtual escape room through the Street of Shops. The online event will feature a series of puzzles and riddles to work in virtual teams as you solve a mystery to catch a thief and move through the Street of Shops. The event has an intriguing cast of characters who will share clues along the way. A sponsor ship comes with tickets you can share with employees, friends, and family. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. They can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.