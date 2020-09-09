FYI

Park visitors who enjoy snapping photos in the Metro Parks will once again have an opportunity to have their work displayed for the public. Through Nov. 15, visitors may submit entries for the 21st Amateur Photography Exhibit, which will be displayed in the Nature Realm or by virtual exhibit, depending on current health department guidance. A limit of two printed photographs will be accepted per entrant, and all images must be taken in areas managed by Summit Metro Parks. With each entry, include your name, address, phone number, email, the location where the image was taken and a title for the image. Entries should not be matted or framed and should be one of the following sizes: 5"x7", 8"x10" or 11"x14" and printed on photo paper. Due to COVID-19, please note that photographs will not be returned. Visitors may drop off entries during spree rewards pickup (see hikingspree.summitmetroparks.org for dates and information) or mail them to 975 Treaty Line Road., Akron OH 44313, c/o Alisa. Include with your submission a completed entry form, which may be downloaded from the top of the park district’s Programs & Events webpage or directly from http://bit.ly/SMPphotoexhibit. For more information, visit summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8065.

• The Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree has begun. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the nation. This year, the Fall Hiking Spree theme is "Field to Forest" – celebrating the rich agricultural past of many Summit Metro Parks locations, as well as their successful return to nature. Take a journey on this year’s spree and explore the former farms and fields that are now forests. Safety is the park district’s top priority. Due to COVID-19, Summit Metro Parks urges visitors to stay home if sick or exhibiting symptoms, wash their hands before coming to the parks, follow directional signage and maintain at least six feet from other visitors. The park district also reminds visitors to avoid congregating in parking lots or at points of interest and to bypass busy areas. Visitors are asked to bring their own water and hand sanitizer and if possible, to carry out their own trash.

Sept. 11

• Springfield Township Fair Food Fest Drive-Thru Grand Finale will be held from noon to 8 p.m. each day. The food truck event will be held at 2459 Canfield Road by the Veterans Memorial. For more information visit www.springfieldtownship.us or call 330-734-4121.

• Enjoy and evening at Stan Hywet from 6 to 9 p.m. for Cocktails and Cars. Cocktails and food will be served and attendees have the opportunity to view 50 plus extraordinary exotic and rare classic cars. There will be live music and auctions. The evening is in partnership with The Summit County Kidney Foundation. Visit www.stanhywet.org to purchase tickets. The event takes place at Stan Hywet, 714 N, Portage Path.

Sept. 12

• Enjoy a Saturday night unplugged in Umbrella Alley from 7 to 9 p.m. Main Street Louisville will have live musicians, live artists demonstrations in the alley and food vendors. The Ahh Gallery and Louisville- Nimishillen Historical Society will be open for viewing and Umbrella Alley apparel will be available for sale. The event will be held every Saturday in September. For more information about the event email Katy Russell at krussell@artsinstark.com or visit www.artsinstark.com.

• From 8 to 10:30 p.m., the Nightlight Cinema and Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens have partnered together to create "The Nightlight Under the Stars", an outdoor movie experience to be held on the grounds of Stan Hywet. Tickets for "Grey Gardens" are $20 and available at nightlightcinema.com. Chairs will be provided, and guests will need to wear masks. Concessions will be available during all performances. More information on the movies can be found at nightlightcinema.org. Stan Hywet is located at 714 N. Portage Path.

Sept. 17

• The University of Akron’s (UA) Center for Information Technologies and eBusiness (CITe) will virtually host its third-annual Business Analytics Innovation Summit from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.This year’s summit will focus on the theme "Data to Decisions" and at each session, the speaker will give a presentation and then participate in a live moderated Q&A. Full biographies and presentation topics are available online. Registration for the virtual summit is free and open to business professionals, University faculty, staff and students. Registration information and a full schedule of the event can be found on the Business Analytics Innovation Summit website. Participants will be sent specific log-in instructions, including what platform to use to attend the Summit, via email in advance of the event. Net proceeds will support student scholarships.

Sept. 19

• Apraxia Kids will host the 2020 Akron Virtual Walk for Apraxia to continue the efforts of supporting children, families, and professionals affected by childhood apraxia of speech. Registered participants will have the opportunity to view the privately released virtual ceremony and are encouraged to spread awareness by walking in their own local areas. The walk will change to a virtual experience to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The funds raised through the Akron Virtual Walk will benefit Apraxia Kids. For more information and to register for the walk visit www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/.

Sept. 20

• As part of the Tuesday Musical Club, concerts have been added to the schedule. At 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. "Black Squirrel Winds: Parisian Promenade" will lead an afternoon stroll in Paris with works by French composers such as Jean Philippe Rameau and Darius Milhaud. Kent State University’s faculty wind quintet features Diane McCloskey Rechner, flute; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Danna Sundet, oboe; Mark DeMio, bassoon; and Kent Larmee, horn. To maintain social distancing, tickets are limited, must be purchased in advance, and will not be sold at the concert. Tickets for the concerts are available at www.tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460.