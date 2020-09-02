FYI

• Area students can join live, online webinars from their kitchen tables or bedroom desks to review and learn new tips to ace the ACT. The ACT Prep 5-Session Webinar is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 9 and continuing through Oct. 7. The course costs $179 and includes materials. Participants will be contacted with instructions on how to connect to the webinars following registration. Financial aid also is available for students. To register or receive more information about the webinars, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Parents and students also can check out the website at www.ActTestPrep.info.

• The Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree has begun. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the nation. This year, the Fall Hiking Spree theme is "Field to Forest" – celebrating the rich agricultural past of many Summit Metro Parks locations, as well as their successful return to nature. Take a journey on this year’s spree and explore the former farms and fields that are now forests. Visitors are asked to bring their own water and hand sanitizer and if possible, to carry out their own trash.

Sept. 4

• MAPS (Military Aviation Preservation Society) Air Museum is holding a Swiss Steak Dinner Fundraiser to benefit their non-profit organization from 7 to10 p.m.. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per ticket. There is a limit of 300 tickets being sold online only at www.eventbrite.com. Enjoy eating dinner surrounded by aircraft, a glider, and the gondola of a Goodyear Blimp and listening to the wonderful music of LaFlavour. Prepackaged snacks, pop, and water will also be available. The museum is located on the west side of the Akron Canton Airport at 2260 International Pkwy. off Route 241 (Massillon Road). Contact MAPS at www.mapsairmuseum.org or call 330-896-6332 for information.

Sept. 6

• As part of the Tuesday Musical Club, concerts have been added to the schedule. At 1 p.m. (Sept. 13 rain date), is Russian Duo: Balalaika and Piano. Oleg Kruglyakov is a balalaika virtuoso from Siberia and Terry Boyarsky is an American concert pianist. As the Russian Duo, they will guide the concert audience through Russian culture with humorous pieces, virtuoso variations, pulsating dance music, rhythmic folk songs and lyrical romances. To maintain social distancing, tickets are limited, must be purchased in advance, and will not be sold at the concerts. Tickets for the 1 p.m. concerts are available at www.tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460. They are $20 for each concert or $50 for the Frequent-Flyer Package of all three concerts.

Sept.11

• Enjoy and evening at Stan Hywet from 6 to 9 p.m. for Cocktails and Cars. Cocktails and food will be served and attendees have the opportunity to view 50 plus extraordinary exotic and rare classic cars. There will be live music and auctions. The evening is in partnership with The Summit County Kidney Foundation. Visit www.stanhywet.org to purchase tickets. The event takes place at Stan Hywet, 714 N. Portage Path.