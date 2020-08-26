Aug. 27

The NEON Theatre Co. Presents "Breaking Protocol A51: The Escape Experience" from Aug. 27-30. A twist on the choose your own adventure book genre, mixed with a little of the escape room experience, all in one immersive theatrical experience. The audience will arrive as the first group of civilians to enter Area 51 for a guided tour. But when the tour goes sideways, it’s up to the audience and the cast to find their way out. An entirely new theatrical concept, the actors will have to adapt their script as the audience will choose their next move. Performances will take place at The Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., with five performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1p.m. Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting https://www.facebook.com/neontheatreco/ and reserve tickets by visiting https://www.therialtotheatre.com. Tickets are on sale, $12 for General Admission or $10 for Students/Seniors. Dinner Theatre shows start at $32 for a single ticket, and include appetizers, dinner, a drink ticket, and admission to the show.

Aug. 29

Area students can boost their ACT scores for college admission and scholarships with just one preparation course. Students can join live, online webinars from their kitchen tables or bedroom desks to review and learn new tips to ace the ACT. These webinars will help students build their skills and confidence to score higher marks, as well as prepare in a safe environment. They will master testing strategies, conquer core subjects and stay competitive among their peers.

The webinars are:

ACT Prep 1-Day Intensive Webinar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 29. The workshop costs $99 and includes materials.

ACT Prep 5-Session Webinar: 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 9 and continuing through Oct. 7. The course costs $179 and includes materials.

Participants will be contacted with instructions on how to connect to the webinars following registration. Financial aid also is available for students. To register or receive more information about the webinars, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Parents and students also can check out the website at www.ActTestPrep.info or Facebook.

Sept. 4

MAPS (Military Aviation Preservation Society) Air Museum is holding a Swiss Steak Dinner Fundraiser to benefit their non-profit organization from 7 to10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. There is a limit of 300 tickets being sold on-line only at www.eventbrite.com. Enjoy eating dinner surrounded by aircraft, a glider, and the gondola of a Goodyear Blimp and listening to the wonderful music of LaFlavour. Prepackaged snacks, pop and water will also be available. No other food or drink may be brought in. The museum is on the west side of the Akron Canton Airport at 2260 International Parkway just off Route 241 (Massillon Road). Contact MAPS at www.mapsairmuseum.org or call 330-896-6332 for information.