FYI

• The highlight of the NEA Big Read 2020 in Western Stark County is the keynote address by New Yorker magazine cartoonist Roz Chast, who wrote the graphic memoir, "Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?" The free virtual program will be posted on the Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Free copies of this book can be picked up at the Museum as long as the supply lasts. MassMu is open Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. A reader's guide is available at massillonmuseum.org to enhance understanding of the book. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. For more information about the NEA Big Read, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org or NEABigRead.org.

• The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Kent State University is sponsoring an information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or those who are in the early stages of business formation. The upcoming virtual session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1. It will provide a general overview of issues related to starting a business. The fee is per person for program materials. Registration and payment of the virtual session must be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For additional information, contact the SBDC via email at hbolinge@kent.edu. Register early, as the session will close one week prior to the event.

• Stark State College is making it easy for prospective students to get enrollment done in just one day for fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. With safety precautions in place, including required face masks, Express Enrollment days are held six days a week throughout the month of August. For dates and times or more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/express, email admissions@starkstate.edu or call 330-494-6170. Bring high school (and any college) transcripts along with the student’s 2018 income tax return (and parents’ return if a dependent).

Sept. 4

• MAPS Air Museum is holding a Swiss Steak Dinner Fundraiser to benefit its non-profit organization from 7 to10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. There is a limit of 300 tickets being sold online only at https://www.eventbrite.com. Enjoy eating dinner surrounded by aircraft, a glider, and the gondola of a Goodyear Blimp and listening to the wonderful music of LaFlavour. Prepackaged snacks, pop, and water will also be available. No other food or drink may be brought in. The museum is located on the west side of the Akron Canton Airport at 2260 International Parkway just off Route 241. Contact MAPS at www.mapsairmuseum.org or call 330-896-6332 for information.

Sept. 5

• An at-home version of the Massillon Museum’s next "Do the Mu!" workshop will feature "Three-Panel Autobiographical Comic Strip and Comic Basics" with instructor Alex Strader. His virtual demonstration will be posted on facebook.com/massillonmuseum. Work alongside Strader to create a short, three-panel comic strip based on an event in your life, with some traditional comic knowledge and trivia in between. The museum is now open during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. A visit is always free. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.