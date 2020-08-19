Yoga-in-the-Park

The city of Green is extending it free Yoga-in-the-Park program through Sept. 19. Yoga takes place at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd. The program features Cleveland Clinic Akron General instructors and is held Wednesdays and Saturdays at Central Park at 9 a.m. The City also offers free Cardio Barre on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in Central Park through Aug. 26. Registration is not required. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water. Social distancing protocols will be maintained. For inclement weather/cancellations, text GREENOH to 99411.

Express enrollment

Stark State College is making it easy for prospective students to get enrollment done in just one day for fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. With safety precautions in place, including required face masks, Express Enrollment days are held six days a week throughout the month of August. For dates and times or more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/express, email admissions@starkstate.edu or call 330-494-6170. Bring high school (and any college) transcripts along with the student’s 2018 income tax return (and parents’ return if a dependent).

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market in Hartville will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hartville Market Place, 1289 Edison St. NW. The evening will have plenty of live music and a food truck rally. Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m.

Enjoy the outdoors

Visit the Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve for some fun things to do for all ages. View 21 species of native Ohio butterflies, skippers and moths and hand feed butterflies in the Butterfly House. Enjoy the 2,000 square foot conservatory with more than 20 hands-on learning stations. Take in the Caterpillar Nursery, Botanical Gardens or take a hike. COVID information is on the website beechcreekgardens.org along with more information on programs. Beech Creek is at 11929 Beech Street NE in Alliance.