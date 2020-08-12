FYI

• Stark State College is making it easy for prospective students to get enrollment done in just one day for fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. With safety precautions in place, including required face masks, Express Enrollment days are held six days a week throughout the month of August. For dates and times or more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/express, email admissions@starkstate.edu or call 330-494-6170. Bring high school (and any college) transcripts along with the student’s 2018 income tax return (and parents’ return if a dependent).

• The highlight of the NEA Big Read 2020 in Western Stark County is the keynote address by New Yorker magazine cartoonist Roz Chast, who wrote the graphic memoir, "Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?" The free virtual program will be posted on the Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Free copies of this book can be picked up at the Museum as long as the supply lasts. MassMu is open Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. A reader's guide is available at massillonmuseum.org to enhance understanding of the book. The museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way East. For more information about the NEA Big Read, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org or NEABigRead.org.

Aug. 16

• The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., is hosting a live virtual Q&A with documentary filmmaker diane estelle Vicari [lower case first two names is correct] on the subject of her film in progress, "Shadowman: The Sammy Nestico Story." The free event will be broadcast on the Massillon Museum's Facebook page live at 7 p.m. Vicari will screen the extended trailer for her film, then entertain questions from viewers. For more information about Sammy Nestico and the documentary film about his life and career, visit www.sammynesticofilm.com or www.facebook.com/SammyNesticoDocumentary/.

Aug. 19

• Artists Donna Ruff, Francesca Pastine and Brian Singer whose work is currently displayed in the Massillon Museum’s Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition will present a virtual artist talk at 7 p.m. The free program, including a question and answer session, can be viewed live on Facebook. The exhibit can be viewed in MassMu’s Aultman Health Foundation Gallery through August 23 Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. It features national and international artists who explore the captivating methods of decorative piercing and cutting, using a wide range of media from paper and plastic to metal and rubber. The Museum and staff follow strict safety procedures. Visitors are required to wear masks and distance themselves from others. Precautions and guidelines are posted on the Museum’s website for guests to review before they visit. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Sept. 1

• The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Kent State University is sponsoring an information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or those who are in the early stages of business formation. The upcoming virtual session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1. It will provide a general overview of issues related to starting a business. The fee is per person for program materials. Registration and payment of the virtual session must be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For additional information, contact the SBDC via email at hbolinge@kent.edu. Register early, as the session will close one week prior to the event.