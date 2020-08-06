



GREEN The city of Green has canceled its Children’s Entertainment Series at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd, for the 2020 season. Dates in June and July had previously been canceled. All remaining dates in August are canceled.

The Senior Expo on Sept. 10 at Raintree Event Center has also been canceled.

Pavilion, Community Center rental remain closed

All park pavilions, Central Park Community Hall, and the John Torok Community Center remain closed at least through Aug. 31 based on the updated order from the Ohio Department of Health released in July. The City is not accepting any new reservations.

Parks programming update

The following programs are canceled until further notice:

• Knit-for-the-Needy, held on the first and third Thursday of the month

• Senior Card Games, held weekly

• Senior Game Day, held the fourth Thursday of the month

• Toddler Snack-tivity, held on the second Wednesday of the month

• Art-A-Palooza, a Fine Art Festival, at Boettler Park, on Aug. 15.

Current programs/special events

• Free Yoga in the Park, featuring Cleveland Clinic Akron General instructors, is Wednesdays and Saturdays at Central Park at 9 a.m. through Aug. 15. Free Cardio Barre is also offered on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in Central Park through Aug. 26.

• First Tee, held at Raintree Golf and Event Center, has resumed. All classes are full.

• Adult Sand Volleyball League resumed in July.

• Adult Softball League registration is open. For more information, visit www.cityofgreen.org

Summary of parks openings

Park facilities

Restrooms, open daily from dawn and dusk, at Boettler Park, East Liberty Park, Central Park (single restrooms near the Splash Pad), Ariss Park and Greensburg Park.

Restrooms are open during limited hours, at Springhill Sports Complex, open during scheduled soccer practice and games.

All other Park restrooms closed until further notice.

Other park features open:

• Splash Pad at Central Park open daily, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

• Limited baseball and soccer fields will be open for team practice and play.

• Sand volleyball courts at Boettler Park

• Tennis courts at Boettler Park and East Liberty Park

• Pickleball courts at Boettler Park

• Basketball courts at Boettler Park and East Liberty Park

• Dog Park at Ariss Park, 2520 Wise Road. Bring water for you and your dog. Public drinking fountains are not available.

The following facilities remain closed under direction of the Summit County Health Department:

• All sports fields are closed to sports organizations with the exception of baseball and soccer fields.

• The Central Park Community Hall and John Torok Community Center restrooms remain closed.

Reopened with restrictions:

• The Central Administration Building, 1755 Town Park Blvd., will remain closed to drop-in visitors. All visitors must make an appointment by calling 330-896-5500. All visitors must wear a face covering when in the building.

• City Council and all public meetings will continue to meet remotely with public viewing available through the City’s website at www.cityofgreen.org/videos. For task force and other committee meetings, such as the Drug Task Force and Living Green Task Force, details on meetings and the meeting format will be posted on the City’s website well in advance of any scheduled meetings.

• Raintree Golf and Event Center remains open for golf. Raintree Golf and Event Center is open for banquets. Visit www.golfraintree.com or call 330-699-3232 for more information.

• City Recycle Center, 5383 Massillon Road, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City is updating its COVID-19 webpages daily with resources, links and more. Visit www.cityofgreen.org/covid-19.