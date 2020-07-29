Springfield Rocks

Springfield Rocks concert from 7 to 9 p.m. July 31 with My Friend Jack, pop and classic rock. The concert is being held at the Vincent J. Mealy Gazebo, 2491 Canfield Road. Food and refreshments will be sold by various local food vendors. Social distancing and facial coverings are recommended and people with COVID-19 symptoms are to avoid the area. Guests are asked to bring there own chairs. There is no alcohol and children under 18 must be supervised.

Swinging for the Future

Enjoy family fun at the Swinging for the Future Golf Classic to benefit the Akron Children’s Museum. The day begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 with registration and lunch. At noon, attendees enjoy 18 holes of golf at Bunker Hill, 3060 Pearl Road, Medina. At 6 p.m., is dinner and awards. Make it an adult foursome or bring the children and make it an outdoor fun day for the family. There will be music, food, games, prizes and more. Register online at www.akronkids.org.

Outdoor History

Get outdoors with history at Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill, Peninsula. The historic farm is open and tickets are sold online only. A maximum number of 50 visitors per half hour will be admitted. Visit www.wrhs.org to plan your visit and reserve your time or call 330-666-3711.The first hour of each day from 10 to 11 a.m. is reserved for at risk visitors. Visitors can take a self-guided tour (about 4 hours) of the 200-year-old property including gardens, farm animals, etc. The website also has at home learning things to do. COVID-19 guidelines and procedures are also available on the site.

Walk and play a game

Get out and walk your neighborhood and play a fun game while exercising. Walking with Akron is a game designed to get out and explore your neighborhood. Locate items, earn points, and have fun. There are 24 missions each week beginning on Fridays. Visit www.lock3live.com/event/148. Download the GooseChase Android or iPhone app and get started.