Drive-In movies

Drive-In movies are playing at the Canton Palace Theatre parking lot at 306 Market Ave. N on Friday and Saturdays at 9 p.m. The cost is $20 per car. Family movies are playing Friday nights and classic movies are playing on Saturdays through Aug. 8. The schedule includes: July 24, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial; July 31, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Aug. 1, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off; Aug. 7, The Game Plan; Aug. 8, Draft Day. Purchase tickets online at www.cantonpalacetheatre.org. Visit the website for more information on pre-ordering concessions, changes in movies, times or COVID restrictions.

Jellystone Park

Get outside at Akron-Canton Jellystone Park and enjoy a day, weekend, or week spending time with nature. RV, camp or rent a cabin. It has the county’s largest swimming pool, Clearwater Park, and a large activities barn. Mini golf is on the menu, a gem mine and homemade ice cream and root beer. It is close to home but offers so much to do. Visit akroncantonjellystone.com for details on camping, cabins, things to do, pricing, hours and COVID safety updates.

Women in Sports

The National First Ladies’ Library and Museum presents a virtual legacy lecture of Women in Sports at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Join Leslie Heaphy as she discusses the challenges and triumphs of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Babe Didrikson, Althea Gibson, the Women's National Basketball Association and more. Register online at firstladies.org.

Coin show

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25, visit the Hartville Coin Show at the Hartville MarketPlace. It is a day of vintage and new coins, precious metals, and paper currency. More than 30 coin vendors. The market is located at 1289 Edison Street NW. Visit hartvillemarketplace.com/events fir updates.

Downtown Zumba

Downtown Zumba is held outdoors from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 25. The class is free but pre-registration is required. Free parking is available in the State Street Parking Deck. Due to construction the bridge is only accessible from Bowery Street. The class is held at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. For updates or to pre-register, visit www.downtownakron.com/event/downtown-zumba.

Take a Hike or Bike

At Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., visitors can have fun outdoors while distancing from others. A moderate 3.3-mile level Mountain Bike loop trail passes through a forest. The trail is marked with arrows for direction of flow. The park also offers equestrian trails of 4.4 miles. The yellow, green and red trail loops connect through the forests on the west side of the park. Hiking is available at the park. The Nature for All Trail is an asphalt paved trail. All other trails are natural surface and go near vernal pools. Forests, and wetlands. They include the orange, gray, purple and Buckeye Trails. Other activities include fishing, geocaching, and running. Visit starkparks.com for updated information.