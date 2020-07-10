



JACKSON TWP. After officially reopening on May 26, The Paul and Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township continues to add more summer programming as the next few months progress.

New interim executive director Brandon Bussey said that the YMCA is running summer day camps which started on June 8, with about 80 families being served.

Plus, the swim team started in July with 60 to 70 kids. And, the small kids’ sports programs will start at the end of July and early August. One of the restrictions followed in the day camps is that everyone has to stay with the same group, plus the kids are isolated to their particular area each day.

Bussey said the 100-mile challenge special event will continue throughout the summer for those in the swimming program. There are some limits on the number of people that can participate in the YMCA’s programming.

"We would like to bring back the exercise classes as we go," Bussey said. "Right now, we have about 20 classes running for group exercise."

He added that they are checking temperatures of employees and guests each day and the staff continues to wash their hands throughout the day.

"The staff and I want to assure everyone that we’re making the Y a safe place by implementing all of the state’s health departments guidelines. In addition to following those guidelines, we are following all the guidelines from the YMCA in USA," Bussey said.

Some of the procedures set in place include:

• Continually wiping down all the equipment and spaces.

• Following guidelines for what the staff can wear.

• Cleaning the locker rooms and pool area.

• Staff always wears masks.

• Member masks are optional (no masks allowed in the pool area). Bussey said that many members wear masks into the facility but then remove them to exercise.

• Equipment layout has been changed to allow six feet between and for social distancing.

• The staff is being brought back in shifts or waves. Bussey said the intention is to get everyone back, but the number of staff working depends on the number of members coming back and those signing up for programming.

"We’re continuing to listen to our members and the community needs, and we’ll make adjustments as needed as we go along. Be assured, we will make the most informed decisions to serve the community as best we can," Bussey said.

The Jackson Township YMCA has changed its hours to 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.ymcastark.org/paul-carol-david-ymca for complete details on hours and programming.