Library pick-up service

Beginning June 29 the Akron Library will have outside pick-up services at all locations and drive-up window service at the main library. Holds, including those available at the time the library’s closure, will be available for pick-up by appointment. The plan for the return of service, at this time, is for the buildings to open back up July 20 with limitations.

Local scavenger hunts

Boettler Park and Wingfoot Lake Park are hosting scavenger hunts for families and small groups. Can you solve the mystery? It is all about challenges and puzzles. Take to the map and do the scavenger at any time. To purchase the map and information for the adventure visit www.northeastohiofamilyfun.com. Boettler park is at 5300 Massillon Road. Wingfoot Lake Park is at 993 Goodyear Park Boulevard.

Storybook Trail

Four state parks around Ohio have opened outdoor storybook trails. Wingfoot Lake State Park is one of those parks. Join in the fun with your children and take a walk and read a storybook at the same time. The park is at 993 Goodyear Park Boulevard. Visitors can also use the Little Free Library at the trail, bring books to add to the library or borrow one to read.